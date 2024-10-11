Wellness Pathways at GLSS Celebrates Class of 2024

Wellness Pathways at Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS) held its first annual graduation celebration on Thursday, October 3, at the Demakes Family YMCA in Lynn. The festive program recognized the achievements of over 160 adults—proudly dressed in caps and gowns—who completed one of several evidence-based healthy living workshops offered by GLSS in 2024. “These workshops are not simply a one-hour lecture about living a healthier lifestyle,” said Kathryn C. Burns, GLSS’ CEO.

“They require a willingness to actually make the changes that can control chronic illness. You have all achieved something very important.” Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson commended the graduates for their commitment to being part of creating a healthier community. Programs offered by Wellness Pathways include the award-winning “A Matter of Balance” class for older adults who have concerns about falling; several workshops geared towards people living with one or more chronic conditions, including specialized programs for people living with diabetes and chronic pain; and healthy eating workshops for older adults who wish to consider how dietary and lifestyle changes can improve overall health. Classes meet weekly for 6-8 weeks.

Graduates represented several local senior living and adult day health programs:

Best Choice Adult Day Health Care (Revere), East Point Adult Day Care Center (Salem), Lynn Adult Day Care Center, Lynn Council on Aging, North Shore Adult Day Health Care Center (Lynn), Ocean Shores Apartments, Revere Adult Day Health Care Center, and Silsbee Tower Apartments. The Best Choice Russian Community Choir entertained the graduates with a lively concert, which inspired the crowd to sing and clap along.

To learn more about Wellness Pathways programs and upcoming opportunities, contact Jousette Anaya at 978-883-4151 or visit/scan: https://www.glss.net/Help-me-find/Health-and-Well-Being/Wellness-Pathways GLSS is the Aging Services Access Point and Area Agency on Aging serving people age 60 and older in Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott.

The agency offers information and referral, in-home services, meals and nutrition, clinical counseling and support, elder protective services, mobility and healthy living workshops, and long-term services and supports. Many of its programs reach beyond the Greater Lynn area, serving people of all ages throughout the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, including Wellness Pathways.