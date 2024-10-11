Family Friends Fete Jean O’Donnell on her 90th Birthday

Special to the Journal

Genevieve “Jean” Donnell celebrated her 90th birthday in the company of her children, other members of her proud family, and friends at Old Tyme Italian Restaurant. Jean attended Sacred Heart School and St. Mary’s High School, graduating with the Class of 1952. Jean worked as a teachers’ aide for many years at the Callahan, Brickett, and Lincoln Thomson score.

Genevieve “Jean” Donnell celebrates her 90th birthday.

In a city known for candlepin bowling, Jean O’Donnell reached the top tier of the sport as a professional bowler. She enjoys visits to Foxwoods and Encore Boston Harbor casinos and playing the Lottery. Jean belongs to many groups, including the Knotty Knitters, the Luncheon Group, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. It was an outstanding celebration as the many guests thanked Jean for her friendship and kindness through the years. City Council President Jay Walsh and Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis presented a City of Lynn citation to Jean O’Donnell, capping off a wonderful afternoon for one of Lynn’s most beloved residents.