‘Thrilled to be on the Hill’

Sean Reid takes office as State Representative

By Cary Shuman

New Year’s Day 2025 was a time of beginnings and celebration. For Lynn resident Sean Reid, it was the day of a very significant milestone in his life.

Rep. Sean Reid, pictured on Inauguration Day at the State House, with

his wife, Kelsey Reid, and their son, Jack Reid.

Reid, 29, took the oath of office as state representative for the Eleventh Essex District during an impressive ceremony Jan. 1 in the House Chamber. The Massachusetts Constitution dictates that the General Court shall assemble on the first Wednesday of January, and this year that date fell on the federally observed holiday.

A member of Lynn School Committee, Reid was elected Nov. 5 in the district that is comprised of West Lynn and the Town of Nahant.

“Again, I want to thank the voters of West Lynn and Nahant for trusting me with this privilege,” said Reid. “This role is one of the greatest responsibilities of my life, and it means the world to me. I’m committed to fighting for our district every day, and we’ll work tirelessly to serve our community.”

The ceremony was filled with pomp and circumstance. Rep. Kevin Honan of Brighton, the longest continuously serving legislator who first took office in 1987, had the honor of leading the ceremony.

“The ceremony was truly surreal,” said Reid, who attended North Shore Community College and Amherst College. “We had some amazing speeches from Governor Healey, Speaker Mariano, and other guests. It’s a longstanding tradition, and it’s just such a cool thing to be a part of.

Gov. Healey administers

oath of office

Gov. Maura Healey congratulated the state representatives and welcomed their family and friends to the ceremony.

“It’s a special day and I’m sure whether this is your first time [taking office], or not your first time, it is special,” said Healey. “Every election matters and it’s not easy to put yourself out there, to run. It’s not easy to do the work once you’re elected and I know that all of you are grateful to friends and family who supported you and helped make this possible.

“So, on behalf of the lieutenant governor and myself, we want to welcome everyone this morning – and a special welcome to the new members who are being sworn in today,” said Healey. “Thank you for the commitment you’ve made to serve the people of this great Commonwealth.”

Healey called upon the members of the House to stand, and before administering the oath of office, she jested, “No turning back now.”

The crowd erupted in cheers after the swearing-in ceremony.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey and Past Speakers of the House Robert A. DeLeo and Charlie Flaherty attended the program.

Congratulations from Lynn delegation

Reps. Dan Cahill, Donald Wong, and Jenny Armini, who also represent Lynn on Beacon Hill, began their new terms in office. Sen. Brendan Crighton took his oath of office in a separate inauguration ceremony.

Cahill joined the returning members of the Lynn delegation in welcoming Reid to his new position in state government.

“I am very happy to welcome newly elected Representative Sean Reid to the 194th General Court,” said Cahill. “We look forward to working with him. He’s joining a fantastic delegation, and we hope to do some great things this session for the people of the City of Lynn and surrounding areas.”

Casting his first vote

Reid stood up confidently in the Chamber and cast his first official vote in the Speaker of the House election for Ronald Mariano of Quincy, who was re-elected as Speaker for the new session.

Sean’s wife, Kelsey, and their son, Jack, were in the audience watching proudly from the chamber.

Also attending the inauguration day program was Legislative Aide Anna-Marie Alukonis, who was the manager of Reid’s successful campaign for the seat.