Lynn Receives DOER Green Communities Award

It pays to go green. As a municipality with the state’s Green Community designation, the City is eligible to apply for grants that finance additional energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. In the most recent round of grant funding by the Department of Energy Resources Green Communities Division, Lynn received almost $250,000 for three projects in school buildings.

The City was awarded:

• $107,897 for transformers at Lynn Classical High School

• $83,474 for transformers at Lynn Vocational Technical Institute

• $58,063 for LED lighting at Harrington Elementary School The total cost to complete those three projects is approximately $571,000, according to Andy Young, project manager in the City’s Capital Projects unit. In addition to the grant funding for those three projects, the City is using $182,000 in utility company incentives and $140,000 in solar credits, resulting in no City funds being expended on the improvements. “We appreciate the continued partnership of the state in helping us make our school buildings more energy efficient,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson.

“Thanks to these grants and resources, we’re able to make key upgrades that will ensure our schools are greener for years to come, resulting in long-term savings for the City.” Once the upgrades are complete, the City will save about $40,000 a year in energy costs, according to Young, who wrote the application for the competitive grant. “With this funding, Harrington Elementary School, Lynn Tech, and Lynn Classical will be able to move forward with infrastructure upgrades that will reduce energy costs and provide for cleaner energy use,” said Sen. Brendan Crighton.

“Thank you to Lynn Public Schools, city officials, and all those who contributed to these important projects.” “This investment is a huge win for Lynn, showing that smart energy choices can save money while creating better spaces for our community to thrive in,” said Rep. Sean Reid. “We are proud of the state’s partnership in helping create a cleaner, greener Lynn.” “Investing in energy efficiency is a win for both taxpayers and the environment,” said State Representative Dan Cahill.

“These upgrades will not only cut costs for the City but also create a healthier learning environment for our students while reducing our carbon footprint.” “Investing in clean energy and energy efficiency in our schools is a win-win,” said Representative Jenny Armini. “These projects will lower costs, reduce emissions, and create healthier learning environments for students and educators across Lynn. I’m proud to see the Green Communities program at work here and grateful to DOER for supporting this important work.”