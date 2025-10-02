MBTA Announces October Service Changes

Special to the Times-Free Press

The MBTA announced service changes in October on the Green and Orange lines.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes.

On the Green Line:

The MBTA will perform continued work on the Green Line on the Union Square, Medford/Tufts, and Riverside branches in October to install Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure. When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, incorporate speed enforcement, and more.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place:

• Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Union Square as well as Medford/Tufts beginning at approximately 8 PM through the end of service on Friday, October 3, and continuing through the entire weekend, October 4 – 5.

• Free and accessible shuttle bus service will replace trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts.

• Riders should note there will be no shuttle bus service to Union Square. Green Line Union Square Branch riders can instead use area bus routes:

• Route 109 is the best alternative for riders. As a Frequent Bus Route operating every 15 minutes or better, the 109 operates between Union Square and East Somerville on the Medford Branch. Route 109 also connects to Sullivan Square on the Orange Line and to Harvard on the Red Line for a faster travel time to downtown Boston.

• Riders may also utilize Route 91 between Union Square and East Somerville on the Medford Branch. The 91 also connects to Sullivan Square on the Orange Line and Central on the Red Line for a faster travel time to downtown Boston.

• Riders may also utilize Route 87 between Union Square and Lechmere.

• Accessible van service will be available at Magoun Square. Riders can request this service by seeing onsite personnel.

• Green Line service will be suspended between Kenmore and Riverside beginning at approximately 8 PM through the end of service on October 24 and all day, every day for the following seven days, October 25 – 31.

• Free and accessible Express and Local shuttle bus services will replace trains between Riverside and Kenmore.

• Express Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, and then run express to Copley.

• Local Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside and Kenmore except Beaconsfield.

• There will be no shuttle service at Beaconsfield. Riders are encouraged to travel instead to Dean Road on the C Branch, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk).

• Riders may change between each shuttle bus option at Newton Highlands.

• Riders who typically board or disembark at Reservoir are encouraged to instead consider traveling to Cleveland Circle on the C Branch, which is less than a tenth of a mile away (or a two-minute walk).

• Riders using shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Government Center from Riverside should budget at least an additional 30 – 45 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

On the Orange Line:

The MBTA will continue signal upgrade work on the Orange Line in October. By upgrading its signals, the MBTA will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspensions will take place:

• Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Forest Hills for three days, October 11 – 13.

• Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Forest Hills and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line.

• Riders should note that there will be no shuttle bus service between Back Bay and North Station. Riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley for travel through the downtown area. The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate anticipated increases in ridership.

• Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

• Accessible vans will be available at North Station and Tufts Medical Center, serving all stations between North Station and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line.

• Riders using the shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Downtown Crossing from Forest Hills should budget at least an additional 30 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in September. More information is available here.

For more information, visit mbta.com/PlannedWork

