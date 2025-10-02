2025 Awardees for Latino Excellence on the Hill

Special to the Journal

The Lynn legislative delegation was proud to nominate individuals from their district for the Annual Latino Excellence Awards organized by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. This event recognizes the outstanding and transformational work of Latinos throughout Massachusetts. The Lynn delegation nominated Michelle LaPoetica Richardson, Alexandra Rodriguez, and Rose Mary Sargent.

“Michelle is a cornerstone of the arts community in Lynn, bringing people together through artistic activism and storytelling that reflects her dedication to public service and unity,” said Senator Crighton. “Her advocacy work, leadership, and passion exemplify what it means to be a trailblazer in her community, and I am proud to have nominated her for this incredible and well-deserved recognition.”

“Alexandra Rodriguez exemplifies the very best of public service. Her dedication, compassion, and tireless work ethic have made a lasting impact on our office and in the lives of countless constituents,” said Representative Dan Cahill. “Whether she’s helping shape legislation or guiding someone through one of the most difficult days of their life, Alexandra does it with grace, empathy, and determination. I’m incredibly proud to see her recognized for Latino Excellence and even more proud to have her as part of our team.”

“Rose Mary is a community leader whose advocacy has spanned our community for decades,” said State Representative Sean Reid. “She truly exemplifies the values of this recognition.”

As the City of Lynn’s first Poet Laureate, Michelle LaPoetica Richardson has been instrumental in championing the arts and culture sector of the city, bringing them to the forefront of the community. In her capacity as Poet Laureate, Michelle participates in public readings, community engagement, and shares original work that is inspired by and reflective of the city. As well as serving the City of Lynn in her role as Poet Laureate, Michelle also serves on the Lynn Public Arts Commission, is the visionary founder of DENCITY, and is a board member of the Lynn Music Foundation. Through these endeavors, Michelle continues to exemplify what it means to be a leader and make a lasting impact on our community.

Alexandra Rodriguez is an exceptional person whose journey is defined by resilience, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting those around her. A graduate of the Boston Public Schools, Alexandra is the first in her family to graduate from college — a milestone that reflects her incredible drive, perseverance, and strength of character. She began her collegiate journey at North Shore Community College, earning an associate’s degree in Legal Administration, and then went on to complete her bachelor’s degree at Suffolk University. Alexandra’s impact goes far beyond her academic accomplishments. She is known by those around her for her huge heart and steadfast compassion. Her family, friends, and peers rely on her, not only for support and guidance, but also for the quiet strength she brings into every space she enters. Whether she is helping others navigate personal challenges or standing up for what is right, Alexandra leads with empathy and integrity. She currently serves as the Legislative Aide in the Office of Chair Cahill, where she plays a vital role in assisting with constituent services. In this position, she continues to demonstrate her deep care for the community — helping individuals navigate systems, access resources, and feel heard. Her professionalism, warmth, and reliability make her an invaluable part of the team.

Born in Costa Rica, Rose Mary Sargent has been a pillar of the Lynn community since arriving in 1969. For decades, she has dedicated her life to organizing, advocacy, and public service, leaving an indelible mark on the city she calls home. Professionally, Rose Mary devoted herself to service through work at Health Quarters before becoming a Congressional Aide to U.S. Representative John Tierney. In that role, which she held for more than 16 years, she assisted thousands of constituents, especially in matters of immigration and refugee support. Rose Mary has been at the forefront of grassroots organizing in Lynn. As a volunteer with Reclaim Our Community, she helped form neighborhood groups. She was a founding force behind VOCES – Guardians Against AIDS and the Lynn Cultural Diversity Task Force. Rose Mary served as president of board for the Lynn Community Health Center and Operation Bootstrap, now known as Pathways Inc. She also played an instrumental role in organizing Lynn’s first Hispanic Parade. Her extraordinary commitment has earned her many honors, including the prestigious Dorothy Bradford Award and the Active Citizenship Award, which U.S. Senator John Kerry nominated her for. Yet, Rose Mary is known less for her accolades and more for her openness and accessibility. She has long been recognized as someone who opened the doors of City Hall to everyone, worked tirelessly to help local Latino businesses thrive, and guided many as they began their journeys in politics. Over the years, she has sat with some of the nation’s most prominent leaders, but she considers her greatest honor to be her role as mother to her two daughters, grandmother to her beloved six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

All three honorees were celebrated at the annual event at the State House.