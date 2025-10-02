Element Care PACE Appoints Zizza, as New Chief Medical Officer

Special to the Journal

Element Care, a leading Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and managed care provider for Senior Care Options (SCO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Zizza, M.D., as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Zizza is a Harvard-trained leader of geriatric medicine with over 10 years of experience achieving superior clinical outcomes for seniors in New England.

Dr. Zizza joins Element Care from Optum at Home as Chief of Longitudinal Care, Geriatrics, and Interdisciplinary Care with previous experience leading interdisciplinary teams and providing comprehensive medical care at the PACE Program at Cambridge Health Alliance/Harvard Medical School. He also previously served as Associate Medical Director of Compassus Hospice, where he gained extensive experience in delivering high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care. As a former Market and Regional Clinical Leader at Landmark Health, he has a proven track record of supporting value-based care in geriatrics, enhancing organizations’ success, growth, scalability, and efficiency across national teams and shared services in senior care. Dr. Zizza’s wealth of knowledge in geriatric medicine and experience in senior care clinical settings will be instrumental in leading Element Care PACE’s interdisciplinary teams to deliver quality, coordinated care for adults 55 and older.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Zizza as our new CMO, whose distinguished background in senior care and geriatric medicine will lead Element Care into a new chapter of offering exceptional care for our participants,” said Doug Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Element Care. “His experience and passion for being a leader in senior care will allow us to help seniors live meaningful, independent lives while receiving coordinated, interdisciplinary healthcare.”

For more than 30 years, Element Care has provided the highest quality comprehensive healthcare to thousands of at-risk seniors. Currently, Element Care serves over 1,100 PACE participants and 1,850 SCO members across communities in Essex County, Merrimack Valley, and Greater Boston. PACE is a federally funded health care program that offers a range of services including preventive, primary, acute and long-term care.

“I’m honored to join a team of leaders that share the same dedication of offering comprehensive, coordinated healthcare to older adults,” said Dr. Anthony Zizza. “I’ve spent over a decade deepening my knowledge and leadership skills within clinical senior care working with patients directly and I’m excited to join Element Care to support its mission. I’m looking forward to driving results amongst my team and help lead the organization through its next phase as the needs of seniors continue to evolve.”

Dr. Zizza earned his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and practiced internal medicine as an intern and resident at Tufts Medical Center before completing his fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Born in Lynn and raised in Revere, he now resides in Saugus with his wife and three daughters.

“As we welcome Dr. Zizza, we also want to express our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Eric Reines, former Chief Medical Officer at Element Care, for over 17 years of service providing exemplary care to our participants and making a lasting impact as an invaluable leader.” said Thompson. Dr. Reines has been a steady and trusted leader throughout years of growth and change. His focus on person-centered, high-quality care has helped shape Element Care PACE. He will continue to support the organization in a new capacity as a provider, ensuring patients benefit directly from his clinical expertise and compassionate care.

Element Care is a non-profit healthcare organization with a simple mission: to help older adults live safely and comfortably in their homes and communities for as long as they can, keeping their stays in hospitals and nursing facilities as minimal as possible. Founded in 1994, Element Care’s PACE program was established as a joint venture of the Lynn Community Health Center and Greater Lynn Senior Services to bring PACE to seniors in the community. In 2004, Element Care partnered with Commonwealth Care Alliance to provide comprehensive clinical case management to at-risk SCO members. The organization offers a holistic approach to care that includes medical, social, and wellness services tailored to the unique needs of each participant and member.