Avery, Paez win seats; Net, LaPierre, McClain, Field re-elected councillors-at-large  

Jordan Avery was elected to the Ward 7 seat while Cardeliz Paez was elected to the Ward 5 seat in Lynn City Council elections Tuesday.

Avery defeated former Lynn Classical athletic director Billy Devin Jr., 686 votes to 585 votes, in unofficial results.

Paez defeated Josh Polonsky, 500 votes to 431 votes.

Councilor-Elect Jordan Avery issued the following statement thanking the residents of Ward 7:

“This wasn’t just a win for me – this was a win for Ward 7, and a win for our community’s voice, our values, and our vision for a better Lynn.

First and foremost, I want to thank my family. Running for public office is not easy on anyone, and I am forever grateful for their support, their love, and for standing by me every step of the way.

I also want to thank my supporters, my friends, my volunteers, and every single person I met on the doors and out in the community. Every conversation mattered. Every moment mattered. Every single vote mattered.

To every candidate who ran in this election – win or lose – congratulations. It takes courage to step into public service, and it takes commitment to put your name on a ballot. I respect anyone who put themselves out there for the people.

Today is only the beginning. Now the real work begins. And I intend to work hard every single day for the residents of Ward 7 and the City of Lynn.”

In Ward 1, incumbent Councilor Dr. Peter Meaney defeated Paul Gouthro, 1,482 votes to 910 votes.

Ward 2 Councilor Obed A. Matul, Ward 3 Councilor Coco Alinsug, Ward 4 Councilor Natasha Megie-Maddrey, and Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan were unopposed in their successful bids for re-election.

In the councilor-at-large races, incumbent Councilors-at-Large Hong Net, Brian LaPierre, Nicole D. McClain, and Brian M. Field, were re-elected.

Jean Michael Fana finished fifth in the councilor-at-large race.