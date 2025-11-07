Tristan J. Smith tops the ticket in School Committee election

Tristan J. Smith topped the ticket in the Lynn School Committee race in Tuesday’s election.

Smith, a 30-year-old attorney and track coach at St. Mary’s High School, received 3,609 votes to claim first place in a field of nine candidates vying for six seats.

“I think it [topping the ticket] says a lot about our campaign’s ability to really articulate a vision that included all of Lynn,” said Smith, son of Jim Smith and Abbe Smith, and an alumnus of Salem State and Suffolk Law School. “We got our message out to the voters, and it really validated all the work that our campaign put in. I’m honored to be elected to the School Committee.”

Brenda Ortiz McGrath was also elected to the School Committee. Incumbents Lorraine Gately, Andrea L. Satterwhite, Brian K. Castellanos, and Lenny Pena were re-elected.

Incumbent Eric C. Dugan finished in seventh place, one spot shy of being re-elected, followed by Stacy Bryant-Brown and Julie Pyram Dorsey.