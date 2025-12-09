Coastal Climate Resiliency issues at the center of theMassachusetts Metropolitan Beaches Commission annual hearing

The Metropolitan Beaches Commission (MBC) and Save the Harbor/Save the Bay hosted their annual hearing at the Massachusetts State House on the condition of the 15 metropolitan beaches stewarded by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). DCR’s new Commissioner, Nicole LaChapelle, testified on the agency’s ongoing work to ensure the beaches are welcoming to all and strengthen the resiliency of DCR properties along the Boston coastline.

“Our coastline is vital to Massachusetts – it shapes our way of life, our economy, and who we are as a state,” said LaChapelle. “Our first priority is to find out which beaches are at short-term risk from impacts of coastal storms and then work collaboratively towards a shared understanding of coastal resilience needs – rooted in equity, access, conservation, and suitability – that can be met efficiently and cost-effectively.”

She also emphasized the importance of collaborating with multiple agencies, including the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Boston, and the Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM). “These partnerships are vital because tackling extreme weather requires everyone at the table. We need a ‘One Massachusetts’ approach to protect our communities and our coastline because extreme weather does not recognize geographic boundaries,” LaChapelle noted.

“In the past two years, we’ve made significant strides in accomplishing the recommendations of the Breaking Barriers report and improving water quality at some of our priority beaches,” remarked MBC Co-Chair, Senator Brendan Crighton. “That’s been the result of these fantastic partnerships between the Commission, Save the Harbor, and DCR.”

LaChapelle shared that over the past year, DCR has invested $15 million in capital improvements to the Metro Beaches and is on track to invest an additional $12 million in the current fiscal year. The past year’s investments include improvements to bathhouses, the harborwalk, playgrounds, and utility services.

The Breaking Barriers report was published in 2023 by the MBC to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion on the Metropolitan Region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket.

“When the Metropolitan Beaches Commission was founded, we focused on the foundational aspects of ensuring our beaches were safe and accessible,” said MBC Co-Chair Rep. Adrian Madaro. “Now, almost 20 years later, with the impacts of climate change affecting our coastline, the Metro Beaches Commission will continue to be crucial to ensuring healthy beach access for our communities.”

“I look forward to collaborating with Commissioner LaChapelle on our ongoing efforts to enhance climate resiliency and accessibility on America’s first public beach, so it may continue to serve as a premier destination for residents across the Commonwealth,” said MBC Commissioner Rep. Jessica Giannino.

Save the Harbor then testified on climate preparedness in relation to the release of the ResilientCoasts report.

“Last year the Commissioner requested beach vulnerability assessments for our region’s public beaches,” noted Chris Mancini, Executive Director of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. “CZM came through with that information showing 16.6 miles—about 20 percent— of the MBC’s publicly available beaches are vulnerable to short-term coastal erosion.”

“We are also pleased to see the property buyback program featured in the ResilientCoasts Plan,” Mancini added. “This demonstrates Massachusetts’s forward-thinking regarding the rate of change on our shores.”

MBC House Vice Chair Rep. Joan Meschino remarked, “This is a great moment for the Commission because [climate resiliency work] gives us a reason to invest in our city’s beaches.”

Staff from Save the Harbor highlighted the organization’s collaboration with DCR to appropriate more funds from the Mass Ready Act towards climate adaptation and beach vulnerability assessments.

Between the Breaking Barriers report, the ResilientsCoasts Plan, and the Mass Ready Act, Massachusetts is taking a multi-pronged approach to prepare itself for a changing climate.

In the meantime, people continued to flock to the beaches for rest and recreation, as evidenced by the continued success of the Better Beaches Program. This program aims to give decision-making power over community spaces directly to community members. This year, Save the Harbor and DCR distributed $315,000 to 75 grantees to run 182 free cultural festivals, fitness and wellness events, beach parties, and more along DCR’s beaches.

“Our public beaches belong to everyone, and together we can make sure that every visitor can see themselves reflected at each of our 15 metro beaches,” stated LaChapelle.

