New England Patriots Wide Receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts to champion youth mentorship

Special to the Journal

Known for his speed, determination, and playmaking ability on Sundays, New England Patriots Wide Receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas is taking his impact beyond the gridiron, partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts (BBBSEM) to help expand access to year-round, one-to-one youth mentoring programs across the region. Through this partnership, Douglas will serve as an ambassador for the organization, engaging with mentoring matches – referred to as Bigs and Littles – and supporting the nonprofit’s recruitment, fundraising, and community engagement efforts throughout the year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is the state’s leading one-to-one youth mentoring organization, partnering with families to provide children with caring adult mentors who help them reach their fullest potential. Grounded in research and proven outcomes, BBBSEM creates matches based on shared interests, geography, and personality and provides ongoing professional support to Bigs, Littles, and their families. The organization welcomes youth and volunteers of all races, ethnicities, cultures, socio-economic backgrounds, genders, sexual orientations, and physical abilities, serving as a bridge between communities and helping close opportunity gaps in education and access to resources.

“Having someone in your corner who believes in you and pushes you to be better can change everything,” says Douglas. “Mentorship is about showing up every day, putting in the work, and staying consistent – on and off the field. It’s about letting young people know that their future matters. I’m proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts to help create those opportunities for kids who deserve the same support and guidance that helped shape me.”

Last month, Douglas debuted as a BBBSEM ambassador during a “Mentorship in Action” Flag Football event at Gillette Stadium, where he joined youth, volunteers, and fellow Patriots players as a “Big for a Day.” The experience underscored the power of teamwork and leadership, reinforcing his commitment to using his platform to inspire young people and encourage others to step onto the field as mentors.

As a BBBSEM ambassador, Douglas will participate in agency events, connect with mentoring matches, and help raise awareness about the urgent need for more volunteer mentors across Eastern Massachusetts. His involvement will help build momentum for the organization’s mission to ensure every child has access to a positive, life-changing mentoring relationship.

“Pop embodies what it means to lead with heart, authenticity, and purpose,” says Mark O’Donnell, President & CEO of BBBSEM. “His passion for mentorship and willingness to invest his time and voice in our mission makes him an incredible role model for the young people we serve. We’re thrilled to welcome him into the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts community.”

BBBSEM supports thousands of youth annually through community, school and campus-based mentoring programs, enrolling new Bigs and Littles and encouraging community members to get involved. In its 76th year, the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate in New England has created and served more than 25,000 mentoring relationships. To learn more, enroll a child, or become a volunteer mentor, visit www.emassbigs.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is an innovative, energetic organization that is making a real difference in the lives of over 4,000 youth annually by providing them with an invested, caring adult mentor in long-term, professionally supported relationships. With research and proven outcomes at its core, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is working to defend the potential of children facing adversity and ensure every child has the support from caring adults that they need for healthy development and success in life. The organization’s vision is to inspire, engage and transform communities in Eastern Massachusetts by helping youth achieve their full potential, contributing to healthier families, better schools, more confident futures and stronger communities. Throughout its 76 years, the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate in New England has created and served more than 25,000 youth. For more information about the agency and its mission, visit www.emassbigs.org.