Save the Harbor’s Annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash set for March 8 

Special to the Journal

On Sunday, March 8, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and JetBlue will be hosting the 16th Annual Shamrock Splash on Constitution Beach, 199 Coleridge St, East Boston from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Participants or “splashers” will go into the freezing water as well as enjoy Boston’s best winter beach party with drinks and food from Sam Adams, Downeast Cider, Dogfish Head, Vitamin Water, Topo Chico, and The Daily Catch. Splashers are also encouraged to participate in an aquatic-themed costume contest. The winners of the costume contest, the biggest fundraiser, and the captain of the largest team will win free JetBlue roundtrip flights to any destination. The event will be hosted by Mix 104.1’s Kennedey Elsey and music will be provided by Boston Music Award Winning Artist Rilla Force. This event will proceed rain, snow or shine.

Save the Harbor hosts this annual fundraiser in partnership with JetBlue to raise money for its Better Beaches Grant Program. The Better Beaches Grant Program awards small grants to individuals and organizations who put on free public events and programs each summer on Department of Conservation and Recreation’s beaches from Nahant to Nantasket. Last summer, Save the Harbor supported nearly 200 events aimed to bring people of color, Queer people, people with disabilities, Indigenous people, multilingual people, and low-income community members to the Boston Harbor.

The winners of the costume contest will be announced at 12:45 p.m. with the polar plunge at 1 p.m.

For more information visit the Shamrock Splash website.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is the region’s leading voice for clean water and continued public investment in Boston Harbor, the region’s public beaches, and the Boston Harbor Islands. Since 1986, our mission has been to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the marine environment, and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

Save the Harbor is committed to making Boston Harbor, the Islands, our beaches, and our programs inclusive, equitable, diverse, and accessible to everyone and anyone. We provide free programs, events and create opportunities for people to experience Boston Harbor and our spectacular urban natural resources first-hand, with an emphasis on breaking down barriers of race, language, income and ability.