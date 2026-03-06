Local students earn academic honors

Local Emmanuel College Students Make Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 950 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester. The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:

Walter Estrada, of Lynn. Estrada is majoring in Accounting.

Yelianis Veloz, of Lynn. Veloz is majoring in Accounting.

Arthur Oelke, of Lynn . Oelke is majoring in Biology – Health Sciences.

Shaymaa Salim, of Lynn. Salim is majoring in Computer Science.

Sofia Carballo, of Lynn. Carballo is majoring in Criminology & Criminal Justice.

Emely Rodriguez, of Lynn. Rodriguez is majoring in Criminology & Criminal Justice.

Alyssa Demayo, of Lynn. Demayo is majoring in Double Major; Communication and Media Studies; Writing, Editing and Publishing.

Stephanie Gomes Torres, of Lynn ). Gomes Torres is majoring in Double Major; Criminology & Criminal Justice; Psychology.

Andrea Garza Guerra, of Lynn. Garza Guerra is majoring in Finance.

Michaelangelo Antonetti, of Lynn. Antonetti is majoring in Graphic Design.

Evelyn Luna Perlera, of Lynn. Luna Perlera is majoring in International Studies.

Chloe Nguyen-Som, of Lynn). Nguyen-Som is majoring in Nursing.

Danielle Leger, of Lynn. Leger is majoring in Studio Art.

Emme Lewey, of Lynn. Lewey has not declared her major.

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

With more than 80 majors and areas of study, Emmanuel College combines outstanding classroom instruction and real-world experience to prepare students for lives of professional achievement, lifelong learning, and purpose. Voted the #1 college location in America in 2025 by Niche.com, Emmanuel offers ready access to world class medical, cultural, and business organizations in the Heart of Boston, all with a tight-knit 17-acre campus and 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

Fringuelli of Lynn Named to University of Alabama Fall 2025 Presidents List

Anna Fringuelli was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Fall Semester 2025.

A total of 15,388 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

For more information visit news.ua.edu.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides a forward-thinking environment and over 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

Johnson, of Lynn, Earned Dean’s List Honors

Cierra Johnson, of Lynn, earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the Fall 2025 semester. Johnson is a Sophomore majoring in Nursing BSN. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University has about 200 programs of study and serves more than 11,500 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.

Lynn student Contributes through Service Learning

Emme Lewey, of Lynn recently made an impact in the lives of young Bostonians through service learning.

Lewey contributed during the fall session of The Great American Experiment, an entry-level course at the School of Education that focuses on the history of education in the United States, plus a service-learning component to supplement classroom learning with real-world experience.

Students in the Great American Experiment contribute at the Mission Grammar School, the Sister Mary Hart afterschool program, or the 3 Point Foundation.

Beato of Lynn earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

Jose R. Beato of Lynn, earned a(n) Master of Science President’s List in Management: Human Resources Management from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2025. To qualify for the prestigious President’s List at UMGC, students must have graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0.

Beato was one of more than 6,400 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall 2025 term.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 135 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.

Dean’s List honors announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Vatana Chen, Class of 2026, of Lynn.

Christopher Mendez Mendez, Class of 2026, of Lynn.

Iris Guzman De Leon, Class of 2027, of Lynn.

Alexa Santa Cruz, Class of 2027, of Lynn.

Jesse Kitumba, Class of 2028, of Lynn.

Alexa Nova Vargas, Class of 2028, of Lynn.

Angela Palma, Class of 2028, of Lynn.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Lynn students named to Fall 2025 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Lynn students have been named to its Fall 2025 Dean’s List. Among them are:

• Caitlin Kelley of Lynn.

• Laura Simpson of Lynn.

• Morufat Yakubu-Owolewa of Lynn.

• Jennifer Creamer of Lynn.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers distinctive opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. Founded in 1892, URI now enrolls more than 18,000 students and offers more than 200 degree programs across nine schools and colleges. As a land- and sea-grant institution, URI is a key driver of economic development in Rhode Island and contributes significantly to the health and vitality of the state, the New England region, and the nation.

Shelby Geaney earns Fall 2025 Dean’s List Honors at Roger Williams University

Shelby Geaney, of Lynn, has been named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

About RWU: Roger Williams University offers professional studies and liberal arts programs, with campuses in Bristol and Providence, Rhode Island. We provide real-world learning that empowers students to become the changemakers and leaders our world needs next.

Stonehill College Fall 2025 Dean’s List Announced

Stonehill College is pleased to recognize the students named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, undergraduate students must have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher with a minimum of 12 credits from courses graded with standard letter grades.

Aidan Cole of Lynn.

Caroline Nerich of Lynn.

Colby Kelly of Lynn.

Jelder Deleon of Lynn

Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 384-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business and pre-professional field, Stonehill College provides an education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry and the interchange of ideas for over 2,500 students.

Janivel Perez of Lynn has achieved Dean’s List honors for fall 2025 semester at Nichols College

Janivel Perez of Lynn, MA, has achieved Dean’s List honors for the fall 2025 semester at Nichols College.

Dean’s List recognizes those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

About Nichols College

Nichols College has earned business accreditation from the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), the longest serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. Founded in 1815, Nichols transforms today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders through a dynamic, career-focused business and professional education. Nichols offers real-world learning focused on professional depth – combined with vibrant living, competitive athletics, and an unmatched alumni advantage – equipping students to exceed their own expectations. www.nichols.edu

Lynn Students Named to Assumption University Fall 2025 University’s Dean’s List

Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2025 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on this prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.

Alyssa Bennett of Lynn.

Julia Downey of Lynn.

Jamie Germano of Lynn.

Gianna Parker of Lynn.

“Earning the right to be named to the Assumption University’s Dean’s List is an extraordinary accomplishment and we congratulate those students who demonstrated exemplary academic excellence this semester,” said Assumption University President Greg Weiner, Ph.D. “These students have demonstrated a deep commitment to the pursuit of truth in the company of friends that lies at the heart of the Catholic liberal education Assumption provides.”

Assumption University, founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption, is a premier New England university for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education. Assumption’s graduates are known for their intellectual seriousness, thoughtful citizenship, and devotion to the common good.

Northern Essex Community College Dean’s List

Northern Essex Community College congratulates 1783 students who were named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List.

To be included, students must attain a grade point average of 3.3 or higher within the term, carry six or more credits within the term, and be matriculated in a degree program.

Jaysir Guillen of Lynn.

Carmel Lozzi of Lynn.

Dauris Nunez of Lynn.

Annaliese Perry of Lynn.

Justin Souvannarath of Lynn.

Derek Torkildsen of Lynn.

Northern Essex Community College, the first Federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution in New England, is an education leader for the Merrimack Valley. Through a supportive learning environment and cultural inclusion, NECC embraces all identities and inspires initiative and excellence through top-notch affordable certificate and associate degree programs online and at campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence. NECC offers many bachelor’s degree transfer options, workforce development and community education classes, and is host to the NECC Police Academy, MassHire Merrimack Valley, and Gallaudet University’s Regional Center for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Lasell University Students Named to Fall 2025 Dean’s List

The Fall 2025 Dean’s List includes students who have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student in that semester and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Jalen Coriolan of Lynn.

Milvery Prenza Marchena of Lynn.

SNHU Announces Fall 2025 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2025 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Stephanie Astrella of Lynn.

Lekeisha Ramsay of Lynn.

Camille Mendonca of Lynn.

Jartu Massaquoi of Lynn.

Briana Robinson of Lynn.

Fredeline Dalce Pierre of Lynn.

Samantha Centola of Lynn.

Athena Gomez Matsubara of Lynn.

Omar Mendez of Lynn

Ashlee Moore of Lynn.)

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.

SNHU Announces Fall 2025 Dean’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Mark Mishel of Lynn.

Jeremy Gantz of Lynn.

Sarah Boucher of Lynn.

Aylin Jimenez of Lynn.

Guevenide Danastor of Lynn.

Omoregie named to ULM’s Fall 2025 Dean’s List

Derek Omoregie, a General Studies major from Lynn, was named to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Fall 2025 Dean’s List.

Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires full-time enrollment (minimum of 12 semester hours completed) and the list is calculated based on the following G.P.A. hours and term G.P.A.: an undergraduate student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

The University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) is a comprehensive, state-funded institution of higher education that offers high quality educational and experiential opportunities to meet the academic, cultural, vocational, social, and personal needs of undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education students.

Scaglione named to Dean’s List for Fall 2025 Semester

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. This semester there were a total of 702 students from 25 states, the District of Colombia, and 3 countries.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Ryan Scaglione of Lynn, a Biology Major, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2025 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Founded in 1889, Saint Anselm College is a four-year liberal arts college providing a 21st century education in the Catholic, Benedictine tradition. Located in southern New Hampshire near Boston and the seacoast, Saint Anselm is well known for its strong liberal arts curriculum, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, a highly successful nursing program, a legacy of community service and a commitment to the arts.