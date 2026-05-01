James  Lamanna honored at party at Italian- American Club 

A tremendous turnout of family and friends honored new Lynn City Clerk James Lamanna at a celebration at the Italian American Citizens Club in Lynn.

Reflecting on the club being filled to capacity in tribute to him, Lamanna said, “I’m a lucky man to have that many friends, co-workers, and family come on that day. I didn’t expect that large of a turnout. But it was a day I’ll certainly never forget.”

James Lamanna joins friends and supporters for a photo at the celebration in his honor.

The former assistant city solicitor and attorney in the law department, Lamanna took office as city clerk on March 2. He succeeded Janet Rowe in the vital position in city government.

Lamanna brings 30 years of valuable experience in city government, impressive academic credentials, and a passion for public service to his new role. Born and raised in Lynn, Lamanna is a graduate of St. John’s Prep, Boston College, and Boston University Law School.

His father, the late Paul Lamanna, was a vice principal at Lynn English High School. His mother, Joanne Lamanna, is a retired Lynn school teacher.

Mrs. Lamanna beamed proudly at the celebration, moving from table to table greeting family and friends and soaking in the warm reception that was accorded to her son.

“I think my mother was very proud of the turnout and the show of support and affection that was on display that day,” Lamanna offered humbly.

Lamanna has begun to put his professional and personal stamp on the City Clerk’s office.

“The job is a good fit for my skill set,” Lamanna told the Lynn Journal. “I’ve worked closely with city clerks for the last 20-plus years. I’ve worked very closely with the Lynn City Council during that same period. I’m hoping to modernize the office, get ordinances up on our website, and set up a process that would allow residents to order vital records like birth certificates and death certificates online and put their credit card information in, rather than having to come to City Hall and wait in line sometimes. So, I’m looking forward to making some tweaks to the office that I hope the residents of Lynn will find more convenient.”

Judging by the immense turnout at the celebration and the number of well wishes he has received since being appointed, James Lamanna has the support, admiration, and appreciation of the Lynn community for his outstanding career in public service and his new role.