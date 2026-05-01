North Shore commuters to see significant savings under new summer rail plan 

Governor Maura Healey, alongside Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, announced a major summer fare promotion at North Station this morning. Designed to ease the financial burden on commuters and encourage public transit use during a season of heavy tourism and major events, the plan offers significant discounts throughout June, July, and August.

The administration’s “Summer Savings” initiative arrives as the state prepares for high-traffic events including the FIFA World Cup and the Tall Ships festival. Monthly passholders are expected to save between $321 and $639 over the three-month period. Governor Healey noted that the goal is to make public transportation a more convenient and affordable choice for residents heading to work or enjoying local businesses.

The following promotions will be available to Lynn riders and commuters across the system:

• Free Summer Fridays: All Commuter Rail service will be free on Fridays in June, July, and August. This includes the Juneteenth holiday and July 3.

• 50% Discount on Monthly Passes: Monthly passes for June, July, and August will be half-price. This applies to full and reduced-fare passes for Zones 1 through 10. Note that Zone 1A passes are excluded from this discount.

• Expanded Weekend Travel: Monthly passholders (Zones 1–10) can travel to any zone on the network during weekends at no extra cost.

• $1 Summer Companion Fare: On weekends, monthly passholders may bring one companion for just $1 each way.

To accommodate the FIFA World Cup, the MBTA will temporarily adjust schedules in June and July. Officials stated these fare discounts are intended to offset the impact of those schedule changes for daily riders. Regular fares will remain in place for special event trains to Foxboro, such as the CapeFLYER and Boston Stadium trains.