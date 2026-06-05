Bill Devin’s humble acceptance speech affirmed his special connection to Classical

With his proud family sitting at the front table in the function room, William “Billy” Devin Jr., Lynn Classical Class of 1982, delivered the speech of life.

Devin was accepting his honor as one of the 17 new inductees into the Lynn Classical High School Alumni and Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony May 1 at the Nahant Country Club.

Devin’s legacy at Classical spans five decades, from his high school career as a three-sport athlete, starring at shortstop for the 1981 NEC champion baseball team, to his outstanding leadership as Classical’s director of athletics.

Hall of Fame inductee and former Lynn Classical director of athletics Billy Devin Jr. is pictured with members of his proud family at the Alumni and Athletic Achievement Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Nahant Country Club.

Devin went on to excel athletically and academically at North Adams State College, play professional baseball in Italy, and earn a spot in the NSBL Hall of Fame, but this night was all about his two families, Lynn Classical and the amazing Devins.

“Thank you, Dr. [Dan] Dill and the Lynn Classical High School Selection Committee for this tremendous honor tonight,” Devin began graciously. “And a special thanks to my mom, Eileen, and my dad, Billy Devin Sr., for sending me to Lynn Classical High School where I had awesome teachers like Mr. Wormstead for English, Mr. Tarmey for accounting, Mrs. Goguen for typing, and my favorite, my guidance counselor, Bobby Witcher, who shared my passion for baseball.”

Devin then told the large gathering, “I’m most proud of the fact that I spent 30 years teaching and coaching in my hometown of Lynn.”

“Jerry Waldron and Warren White believed in me, and got me my start in teaching, while guys like Jimmy Ridley, Jimmy Dakin, Andy Fila, Jimmy Tgettis, and Joe Caponigro guided me in my coaching career,” said Devin, while also crediting his predecessor as athletic director, Dick Ruth.

He also thanked Classical principals Warren White, Gene Constantino, and Amy Dunn (who currently holds that position) “who valued the importance of educational athletics,” and three assistant athletic directors, “Thank you, Chris Warren, Timmy Phelps, and my classmate Cathy Ellis.”

Devin expressed the importance of having his family’s complete and unwavering support as he dedicated his professional career to education and athletics.

“My family is everything to me,” said Devin. “They are my foundation. My wife, Lynne, is an absolute saint and an absolute rock. My four boys (Kyle, Brandon, Sean, and Matthew, all outstanding athletes themselves) all attended Lynn Classical when I worked there.”

“It was a blessing but a lot of times it was a curse – right, boys? Mr. Constantino and Ms. Dunn can attest to that,” he jested.

“My daughter, Jocelyn, is an angel who loves hockey, softball, and crocheting,” said Devin, while also expressing his gratitude to other members of the Devin family.

Devin concluded his remarks the way he concluded his voice message at Classical, “As always, go Rams!.”

Just as Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy LaSorda would always say, “I bleed Dodger blue,” William “Billy” Devin Jr. will forever have Classical green and gold in his heart and body.

Brianna Galeazzi accepts

on behalf of her sister, Franki

Briana Galeazzi, Class of 2008, accepted the Hall of Fame induction award on behalf of her sister, the late Francesca “Franki” Galeazzi, whom Dr. Dill proclaimed as “one of the greatest female athletes – if not the greatest – in the history of the school and the City of Lynn.”

“Franki was the best of the best,” added Dill about Franki, a three-sport NEC All-Star in soccer, basketball, and softball and president of the National Honor Society.

“It is a privilege to accept this Hall of Fame recognition on behalf of my younger sister, Francesca “Franki” Galeazzi,” said Briana, thanking our “Ciocia,” Felicia Rooney, for Franki’s nomination.

“Franki brought unmatched skill, passion, and heart to the field, court, and diamond, and she truly embodied dedication, resilience, and a passion for education, sports, and giving back.”

Briana warmly thanked Franki’s coaches, “who played an important role in her athletic experience,” including softball coaches Chris Warren and Lauren Phelps, basketball coach Tom Sawyer, soccer coach Gina Grassa, and Lynn youth soccer coaches Tim Phelan and Alberto Lozano, also “guidance counselor Shanna Duprey, “who was instrumental behind the scenes.”

“Please note that each of you made a lasting impact on her life and helped shape the person she became,” said Briana. “Thank you all for helping us to continue to celebrate Franki’s life and legacy. We are so proud to her tonight. And Go, Rams!”

The Hall of Fame banquet was a terrific event, and much credit must go to Dr. Dill, Principal Amy Dunn, Alumni Association President Gene Constantino, and the other members of the Selection Committee, Athletic Director Josh Mower, Assistant Athletic Director Cathy Ellis, and Vice Principals Christopher Warren and Dennis Thompson, for maintaining this valuable tradition and alumni connection at Lynn Classical.