Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund holds Reception

The Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund held its 35th Scholarship Reception, A Night of Stars: Juntos (Together) We Rise on May 13 at the Knights of Columbus.

LHSF President Victoria Rivera said in an inspiring message to the scholarship recipients, families, and supporters:

“Our 35th Annual Scholarship Reception is an opportunity to celebrate the up and coming leaders of our community. The 2026 LHSF Scholars represent the best of our Latino youth. These 15 youths are aspiring engineers, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, political scientists, and psychologists. This year’s scholarship recipients are an impressive group that we are proud to join the ranks of Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholars.”

The 2026 Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholars, pictured at the May 13 reception at the Knights of Columbus. Shown in the back row: Omar Perez, Diego Alejandro Trejo Fernandez, Yosef Rodriguez Diaz, Tristan Smith (School Committee), Vicky Rivera (LHSF President), Molly Cohen (LPS Superintendent), Brenda Ortiz McGrath (LHSF Vice-President), Kevin Ezequiel Salguero Padilla, Luciano Cruz Sanchez and Abel Rodriguez. In the front row: Dianaliz Puello Feliz, Briannys Metzairy Fermin, Sheily Arreaga Mauricio, Delyanna Yessiel Assade, Cysidy Gisell Galdamez Garcia, Natalya Esteban, Yulianna Flores, Samantha Sok and Viany Diaz Maldonado.

Laura M. Luna, a bilingual clinical and school psychologist and graduate of Tufts University, and Stewart Herrera, a dance instructor and choreographer, served as masters of ceremonies.

Cardeliz Paez, Ward 5 councilor and a 2017 Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholar, delivered the keynote address.

LHSF Vice President Brenda Ortiz McGrath, a member of the Lynn School Committee, and a nationally recognized leader in urban public education, illuminated on the organization’s vital mission.

“At the Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund, our mission is rooted in expanding access to higher education and creating pathways to opportunity,” said Ortiz McGrath. “The Scholarship Reception celebrates not only academic achievement, but also the resilience, leadership, and potential of students who will shape the future of our community.”

Supt. of Schools Molly Cohen led a slate of dignitaries in attendance. Cohen personally congratulated the scholarship recipients and wished them continued success in their collegiate careers.