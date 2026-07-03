David Brown Jr. selected captain of Bentley University football team

David Brown Jr., a football and basketball superstar during his career at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn, has been selected as a captain of the 2026 Bentley University football team.

Brown was elected by a vote of the returning players in the program and will officially lead the Falcons into pre-season practices on Aug. 10.

“I’m definitely very honored to be one of the captains,” said Brown. “It means a lot knowing all my teammates trust me and respect me enough to vote me as a captain. Coming off the excellent season that we had last year and being one of the returning guys on defense and a senior, I knew I had to step up big and take on that role.”

Bentley head football coach CJ Scarpa lauded Brown’s ascendancy from scout team as a freshman to captain as a senior.

“We are super excited to have David help lead our 2026 football program,” said Scarpa. “David is a guy who has grown into an incredible teammate and player. He was voted as a captain by his teammates because of his ability to positively affect not only his teammates but others who have the privilege to meet him. This is a player-led organization, and we are fortunate to be led by David and company.”

Brown earned the starting safety position as a junior. He was involved in more than 40 tackles and intercepted two passes, including a 71-yard interception for a touchdown in a victory over Pace University. Brown’s stellar contribution helped the Falcons rise from an 0-3 start and win seven consecutive games, culminating in a Northeast-10 championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

“It was a pretty good year,” said Brown humbly. “I wish I had done a little bit better. I didn’t make the all-conference team, and that’s a goal of mine for this season. Overall, it was a great season for our team.”

At 5-feet, 9 inches, and 190 pounds, Brown is projected to be the starting free safety this season. The Falcons will be tested right away, traveling to Michigan to play defending two-time Division II national champion Ferris State, who had a perfect 16-0 record in the 2025 season.

“They’re back-to-back D-2 national champs, so that will be a big challenge for us to see where we’re at,” said Brown. “Our goal for this season is to win the conference championship again, make the playoffs and advance further than we did last year.”

A legendary career in the city of Lynn

David Brown Jr. is arguably one of the greatest athletes in the city of Lynn’s history. And that trajectory of excellence began as early as Pine Hill Little League where he was a two-time Williamsport All-Star and a top-tier pitcher and hitter. He continued his career in East Lynn Pop Warner where he was a touchdown-producing machine.

In basketball, he teamed up at a young age with his father, coach David Brown Sr. on a Lynn-based AAU team, and the foundation to future success on the court had been established.

David Jr. had the opportunity to witness first-hand his father’s dedication and work ethic when he was a junior sideline assistant for the 2011 state championship Winthrop High School boys basketball team.

When the Browns became a father-son duo in the St. Mary’s basketball program, the phenomenal success (and state titles) continued. David Jr. scored more than 1,200 career while steering the Spartans to a state championship in his junior year. Lynn fans will remember that there were a few highlight-reel dunks to complement his playmaking and outside shooting prowess.

“I still play intramural basketball at college with my roommates and a couple of players on the football team, but nothing serious,” related Brown.

On the football field at St. Mary’s, Brown was a two-time Boston Globe Player of the Year as the Spartans claimed the Division 6 Super Bowl title in his senior year.

“I definitely had a lot of fun playing sports at St. Mary’s,” said Brown. “Every year we had winning teams and winning records. I was a student there since sixth grade, and there were always a winning environment and a great atmosphere.”

Praise for the Bentley coaches

As dominating as he was in high school sports, Brown knew he would have to step up his game at the college level.

“Everyone on their college football team excelled for their high school team, but once you get to college, you have to separate yourself somehow,” said Brown.

He praises the coaching staff at Bentley, led by Scarpa, who was named the 2005 New England Football Writers and Gridiron Club of Boston Coach of the Year.

“I love our coaching staff,” said Brown. “They’re all great coaches. They’re in the office putting in as many hours as they can and devoting time and energy to their players. They’re intense, but that’s what you need out of your coaches. If you want to be a really good player, you can’t have laid-back coaches, so I like them a lot.”

Carrying on a legacy

He is grateful to his parents, Winthrop Police Officer David Brown Sr. and Helen Brown and his sisters, Ava Brown and Eliza Brown.

“I think my father has missed maybe two games out of every single game I’ve played since I was four years old,” said David Jr. “He’s my biggest supporter, and I can always rely on him to have my back and be encouraging me all the time.”

Bentley University football captain David Brown Jr., with his parents, David Brown Sr. and Helen Brown.

David Jr. said he carries the memory of his grandfather, the late Pete Pedro, a college All-American at West Texas State, into every endeavor he undertakes, especially sports.

“My grandfather is with me in mind and spirit all the time,” said David Jr. “I play football because of him. When I was nine or ten years old and thinking about not playing anymore, he kept me playing football, so everything’s for him.”

And he will take that proud legacy and the family’s gridiron royalty forward as a captain at Bentley University in Waltham, which is also one of the premier business schools in the nation.