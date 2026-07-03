Congressional candidate Micah Q. Jones holds campaign reception at Old Tyme Italian Cuisine

Micah Q. Jones, Republican candidate for the U.S. Congress seat in the Sixth District that includes the city of Lynn, held a campaign reception June 30 at Old Tyme Italian Cuisine.

Jones is a U.S. Army veteran and captain who served in Afghanistan. He is also an attorney, a father, and a husband. He told the large crowd of supporters that he is running because of his deep love for the United States of America, Massachusetts, and the North Shore and Merrimack Valley.

Jones is the lone Republican candidate for the seat that is currently held by Congressman Seth Moulton, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Jones is the son of Eric Jones, a Republican and a police officer, and Fern Jones, a Democrat and a college librarian. He is a graduate of the Northeastern University School of Law. He is fluent in Spanish, having spent a year of college study abroad in Spain.

Prominent North Shore realtor Lou Markakis and former Lynn city councilor and school committee member Rick Starbard co-hosted the event.