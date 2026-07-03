Motorcycle unit returns to Lynn Police Department

The bikes are back in town.

After a quarter-century absence, the Lynn Police Department motorcycle unit has returned, with seven officers and two bikes, providing the department and the city with increased protection and visibility.

“The motorcycle unit adds a highly visible patrol resource that can move more effectively through congested areas and strengthen public engagement,” Chief Chris Reddy said. “This unit supports traffic enforcement, road-safety initiatives and community outreach and education. It also serves as an important security resource at public gatherings and ceremonial events.”

Reddy credited Capt. Michael Kmiec with overseeing the return of the motorcycle unit. The officers who comprise it are part of the patrol division, with the commanding officer of their tour having the ability to assign them to the bike on any given shift.

The officers in the unit must complete at least 40 hours of training to be certified, and 80 hours to be certified by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC). According to those who have done it, it is a grind to say the least.

“It’s a very tough course,” said Officer Chris Sanjurjo, who has been with the unit since it was reinstated last summer. “It’s like having a little car in your hands and you have to be able to maneuver it into small spaces.”

Being able to drop and pick up the 800-pound motorcycle requires significant physical strength, one of the reasons that less than half of the officers who take the certification course pass it, according to Sanjurjo.

“You need to be in sync with the bike,” said Officer Kostyantyn Zozulya, who completed his certification this spring. “You have to be able to ride low and control an 800-pound machine going 5 miles an hour.”

The unit serves a dual purpose, providing an extra layer of public safety combined with increased visibility and community engagement.

“We are excited to be reinstating the motorcycle unit,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said. “Promoting community engagement with public safety is important, and we appreciate the ways in which our motorcycle unit will be able to do that thanks to this investment, the police department’s initiative, and the skill and effort of the officers in the unit.”

Reddy said the bikes give officers a better chance to engage residents than if they were riding in a patrol car.

“It’s easier for them to stop and interact,” the chief said. “They’re more approachable. People enjoy seeing the motorcycles out there. It’s been well received, internally and in the community. This is a resource that is standard for a police department our size. It provides real benefits.”

Reddy said the department leased the two motorcycles for three years.

“People are smiling when they see us,” Zozulya said. “We can be stewards for the police department. The general public loves to see us out there.”