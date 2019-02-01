Lynn Museum to Host ‘Toast of Lynn’ Breakfast

The Lynn Museum staff and trustees will host “The Toast of Lynn,” a breakfast celebration of established and emerging champions in the community, on Tuesday, March 26, at 7:30 a.m.

St. Jean’s Credit Union is sponsoring the breakfast.

The event will feature the breakfast cuisine of some of Lynn’s favorite restaurants.

The Museum will be honoring Lynn Housing Authority Executive Director with the Philip Chase Award, former Lynn Councilor-at-Large Deborah Smith Walsh with the Sallie Hacker Award, and RAW Art Works founder Mary Flannery with our first-ever Cultural Visionary Award.

Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, superintendent of Lynn public schools, will be the distinguished keynote speaker.

Admission for the event is $50.

All proceeds benefit the Lynn Museum and Historical Society.