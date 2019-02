The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Transportation Breakfast Forum on March 12 at 8 a.m. at the YMCA Lynn, 20 Neptune Boulevard.

Mayor Thomas McGee and Sen. Brendan Crighton will be attending the forum.

There will be a portion of the event for roundtable discussions for attendees to give their feedback to the MassDOT Lynn Action Plan team.

All residents and business owners and employee from Lynn and surrounding communities are welcomed to attend the forum.