Joseph Aiello to Speak at the LACC Transportation Forum

On Tuesday, March 12, the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) will host a Transportation Forum from 8-10 a.m. at the Lynn YMCA. Joseph Aiello, Chairman of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Fiscal & Management Control Board will be the Keynote Speaker. The Transportation Forum will offer the business community with the opportunity to provide valuable input to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Lynn Transit Action Plan Study. Speakers, including, Senator Brendan Crighton, Mayor Thomas McGee and Aiello, will discuss transportation issues and their impact to the Greater Lynn Area. In addition, the business community will provide feedback through a round-table session.

“This forum provides a unique opportunity for the business community to impart a unified message about the need for improvements to our local transit system,” said Colin Codner, Executive Director of the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s great to have Joseph Aiello, the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board’s Chairman, join us for this important discussion. I am excited to work in partnership with the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss the transportation issues our City and region must confront,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “It is important that the Lynn business community’s voice is heard advocating for solutions to the transportation challenges we face, and I hope this forum is the beginning of ongoing discussions with business leaders, elected officials and residents.”

The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1913 and represents over 400 businesses. The LACC continues to advocate for the business community with the mission of enhancing the economic viability in the Greater Lynn Area. Visit the LACC website for additional information and to register for the event: www.lynnareachamber.com