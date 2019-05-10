My Brother’s Table Participating In Stop & Shop Donation Program

My Brother’s Table, a non-profit committed to serving free meals with genuine hospitality and unconditional love, will begin generating donations through the Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program.

The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

When a shopper purchases the reusable Community Bag at any Stop & Shop store, they have the opportunity to direct a $1 donation to My Brother’s Table by using/completing the attached Giving Tag. The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is an ongoing fundraiser and since My Brother’s Table does not receive any government funding, fundraisers such as this can have a significant impact. For instance, a $350 donation would fund hot, nutritious meals for 250 guests, a typical dinner at My Brother’s Table.

Founded in 1982, the Lynn non-profit is the largest soup kitchen on the North Shore and has served more than 3.5 million hot, free meals to men, women, and children in need. This year alone, the Table is on track to serve more than 190,000 meals. The organization also provides meals to homebound individuals and at-risk seniors, takes part in a family dinner program, and hosts a free weekly medical clinic.Learn more about My Brother’s Table by calling 781-595-3224 or visiting www.mybrotherstable.org.

For more information on the Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program, visit stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.