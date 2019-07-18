Cinda Danh, Ward 6 Lynn City Council Candidate, Earns Endorsement from Mass. Women’s Political Caucus

Cinda Danh, Ward 6 Lynn City Council candidate, continues to build momentum as it was announced yesterday that the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Political Action Committee endorses Danh and so many other women candidates across the Commonwealth.

Pam Berman, President of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, a nonpartisan organization committed to increasing the number of women elected to public office, released the following statement: “No measure of a community’s progress can be made without a truly representative elected body. We believe decisions about our communities should include women’s voices. We need leaders like Danh, who will be a strong decision maker and advocate on Lynn’s City Council. We need to change the face of leadership in Massachusetts, where fewer than 27% of municipal offices are held by women. MWPC is proud to endorse and stand with Cinda Danh.”

The MWPC PAC’s endorsement follows an exciting week of local Independence Day celebrations. Danh, the first female Asian American and Pacific Islander candidate for Lynn City Council, is leading a campaign that promises to keep Lynn affordable for working class families and seniors, while ensuring transparency and inclusivity in local government. Danh is also committed to supporting Lynn’s youth around high quality education and programs that highlight Lynn’s vibrant arts community.

“I am honored to receive such a powerful endorsement from the Commonwealth’s strongest advocacy organizations when it comes to diversity, inclusion and equity in public office. As the only female candidate for Ward 6, and Lynn’s first Asian American and Pacific Islander candidate for City Council, I understand and recognize the importance of elevating marginalized populations, and have made this effort a core pillar of my campaign.”

The Preliminary Election is September 3rd, 2019. For more information about Cinda Danh or to get involved with the campaign, visit: https://www.cindaforlynn.com.