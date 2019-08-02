Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Galatis on Honor Roll

Steven Galatis of Lynn has been named to the Fourth quarter Honor Roll at Austin Prep.

Students Named to the UMass Dartmouth List

Students named to the Chancellor’s List in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a possible 4.0:from Lynn were: Aleksey Bourgoun, Pamela Chet, Janet Ezemba, Amanda Ruiz, Amanda Ruiz, Valerie Vong

Students named to the Spring Dean’s List in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.2 or higher of a possible 4.0 from Lynn were: Vilma Acosta, Kamuso Asiegbunam, Junee Barber, Tarra Brice, Nneka Iloba, Calvin Kem, Gianny Mojica, Alexandra Nascimento-Rodriguez, Nana Philips, Nana Philips, Emilly Rodriguez

O’Connor Graduates from Hofstra University

Thomas O’Connor of Lynn graduated from Hofstra University in May 2019, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Radio Production and Studies.

Crisostomo Has Been Named to Dean’s List

Emmanuel Crisostomo of Lynn has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester.

Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Crisostomo is majoring in Law.

Bucknell Students Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Andrew Doane, class of 2022, from Lynn

Kayla McCellon, class of 2021, from Lynn

Raphy Valera, class of 2019, from Lynn

Boston University Graduates Residents

Boston University awarded academic degrees to more than 6,000 stidents.

Boston University awarded academic degrees to more than 6,000 stidents.

Receiving degrees were Haley J. Sheehan, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Administration; Amilcar U. Pojoy Barrios, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Patricia C. Asuncion Santana, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Business Administration and Management, Cum Laude; Mariana P. Chacon, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Andy Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Chet S. Patvary, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Business Administration and Management; Rachel L. Hanlon, Master of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering.