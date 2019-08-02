Lynn Department of Public Works to Hold Bulky Items Days

Lynn residents will have twice as many opportunities to dispose of large items in the next year thanks to a partnership with Covanta. There will be six Bulky Items Days to replace the three Dumpster Days that have been held over the last several years. The new dropoff location will at Covanta, 247 Commercial St., Lynn.

“We encourage residents take advantage of this service the City is providing in partnership with Covanta to dispose of bulky items and unwanted materials,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “Thank you to the Department of Public Works for stepping up and managing this program for the City.”

The Bulky Items Days are scheduled for: July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, and May 16, 2020. Items may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon and may include: household items, fluorescent light bulbs, white goods, metals and rigid plastic. The following items are prohibited: paint, hazardous materials, construction materials. Enter through Circle Avenue.

The Bulky Item Days are for Lynn residents only (driver’s license required); contractors and U- Haul trucks are not allowed.

Residents may also dispose of TVs ($25 each, maximum of 3), computer monitors ($25) and propane tanks ($5).

For more information call 781-477-7099 or 781-268-8000.