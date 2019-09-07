Haymakers for Hope Cancer Fundraiser : A Solid Connection

Remember the Gillette Cavalcade of Sports on a Friday evening being broadcasted from New York when boxing greats such as, Rocky Marciano, Archie Moore, Willie Pep, and others were the main event. Now on Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. the House of Blues in Boston will have the 2019 Belles of the Brawl VII featuring Melissa “Mel” Waldron, Anna O’Brien, and Nicole Marshall fighting it out for this charitable cause.

Melissa Waldron, daughter of Jerry Waldron who was diagnosed with an illness, is so excited about this fundraiser to fight cancer as she explained her commitment: “We are hosting this benefit to raise money for cancer research. All my donations will go to Dana Farber. Anna, Nicole, and I are participating in a boxing match. This will be a fun night of entertainment for the audience as family members and friends celebrate with us”.

The Belles have been training for a couple of months with coach and professional boxer Russel Kimber, son of Dick Kimber who is a three-time world champion kickboxer, at his fitness gym.

The three Belles were very thankful for the amazing support from so many people. Each of them raised funds for Haymakers of Hope toward cancer research.