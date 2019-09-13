Metro Credit Union Sponsors Celebrate Literacy Day

Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union, is pleased to announce that Metro Credit Union sponsored Celebrate Literacy Day for the 10th consecutive year. Hosted by the Celebrate Literacy Day Committee, the annual Celebrate Literacy Day and Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award Reception is an event that has raised over $100,000 since its inception for deserving Lynn-based non-profit organizations. Over 200 guests attended the reception on Wednesday, August 28th, at All Care VNA in Lynn.

The proceeds of Celebrate Literacy Day 2019 have benefitted the Lynn Vocational Technical Institute’s chapter of SkillsUSA, a career and technical education program. SkillsUSA will utilize the funds to help foster the chapter’s leadership mission to plan, create, and deliver community service projects and events in the city of Lynn. The evening’s award recipients were Magalie Torres-Rowe and Sheila O’Neil.

“Metro’s mantra is ‘people helping people,’ and this event is proof of that commitment to our community,” says Saritin Rizzuto, VP of Emerging Populations and Community Relations, and chairperson for Celebrate Literacy Day. “Metro has supported Celebrate Literacy Day since its inception, and it has been so fulfilling to watch the event evolve into the community staple it is today.”