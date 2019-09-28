Ballot Positions Set in Lynn for Nov. 5 Election

According to City Clerk Janet Rowe, ballot positions have been selected for candidates running for local offices in the Nov. 5 election and voters will have plenty to choose from.

In the Councilor-At-Large race there are seven candidates to fill four positions on the City Council. First on the ballot is challenger Joel Hyppolite, followed by incumbents G. Buzzy Barton and Brian Field. Challenger Lennin Ernesto Pena is next followed by incumbents Brian LaPierre and Hong Net. Challenger Jose Encarnacion rounds out the ticket.

In the race for School Committee eight candidates will vie for six positions. The ballot begins with incumbents Michael Satterwhite and John Ford Jr., followed by challenger Tiffany Jean Magnolia. Incumbents Donna Coppola and Lorraine Gately are in the middle followed by challenger Sandra Lopez and incumbents Brian Castellanos and Jared Nicholson.

The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 16 until 8 p.m. in the Election Office, second floor of Lynn City Hall.