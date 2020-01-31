News Brief

Treasurer Goldberg Warns of Lottery Scam Text Messages

Illegitimate text messages are being sent claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery. The texts say, “Hi this is Kim with the MA Lottery. Please reply when you get a chance. I have some great news.” According to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, these texts are a scam and have not been sent by the Lottery.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery have been sent to residents across the state,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.”

If you have any questions, please contact the Treasurer’s office at (617) 367-6900.

Local Students Named to SNHU President’s List

Jordan Frye and Lia Funicella, both of Lynn, have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2019 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 87-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Garraud Graduates From the University of New Hampshire

Philip Garraud of Lynn graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2019. He/she earned a BSMATH in Mathematics.

Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0: Students who received the honor of Magna Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.

The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state’s flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

Local Students Named to the Dean’s List

More than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. That’s nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.

An additional 802 students were named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

Among the students earning recognition on the Dean’s List:

Herbert Newton a Intelligence and National Security Studies Pre-Major major from Lynn.

Susan Walker a Public Health major from Lynn.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University was founded in 1954 as Coastal Carolina Junior College and became an independent state university in 1993.

Gaudet is Inducted into Emerson College’s Purple Key Leadership Society

Thirty-two members of Emerson College’s senior class were selected for its Purple Key Leadership Society, and will be recognized during the annual Emerson Recognition and Achievement (ERA) Awards ceremony on Friday, April 3, 2020, as well as spring commencement. Among the inductees is Lynn native Rachel Gaudet.

The recipients of this prestigious honor demonstrate exceptional leadership, service, a strong commitment to civic engagement, and solid academic achievement. A commitee of 20 (compromised of students from the junior class and members of the academic and student affairs staff) reviewed student applications based on the following criteria:

1. Leadership and service

2. Academic achievement

3. Citizenship and civic engagement

4. Future leadership potential

All majors are represented in those selected, and the average GPA is 3.73. Gaudet will be graduating in 2020 as a Purple Key recipient with a major in Media Arts Production.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris and the second next year in Switzerland. The College has an active network of 39,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu

Salvation Army Honors Partners in Coats for Kids

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division honored Coats for Kids and its corporate partners Arthur C. Anton, Jr., COO of Anton’s Cleaners, Inc.; Eliot Tatelman, President of Jordan’s Furniture; and Jack Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Bank with the prestigious Others Award for their many years of service and dedication to the organization.

The mission of Coats for Kids is simple, yet powerful – “anyone who needs a coat will have one.” More than 250 schools, 300 companies, clubs and organizations, and thousands of individuals donate quality coats, which the organization then distributes free of charge to quality social service agencies, including The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.

There are 73 Coats for Kids corporate partner locations in addition to hundreds of additional drop-off locations in schools and company offices throughout the state.

The Salvation Army’s Others Award is presented to individuals and organizations who exemplify an extraordinary spirit of service to others. Over the 25 years, Coats for Kids has cleaned and distributed over 60,000 coats for children and adults in Massachusetts each year. Coats for Kids has also sponsored The Salvation Army’s largest Boston area coat drive event – the Christmas Castle – for over 10 years, distributing coats to over 4,000 households in need.

“Coats for Kids and its corporate partners have played an integral role in providing coats to thousands of Massachusetts children and families who otherwise might not be able to stay warm during the winter months,” said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, General Secretary of The Massachusetts Salvation Army. “The support and dedication of Coats for Kids, Mr. Anton Jr., Mr. Tatelman and Mr. Clancy has been tremendous, and their commitment continues to help The Salvation Army fulfills its mission of serving all those in need. We’re honored to recognized them with the Others Award.”

In addition to work with Coats for Kids, Anton, Jr. has also been serving on The Salvation Army’s Greater Boston Advisory Board since 2014, after a history of working with the Army through the ongoing efforts of Coats for Kids.

Meeting on Impacts of Saugus Incinerator

The Alliance for Health and Environment encourages residents of Revere, Saugus and Lynn to attend a public meeting of the Alliance on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Saugus ITAM (1 Beachview Avenue, Saugus).

The Alliance is hosting an informational public meeting to mobilize residents who are impacted by the operations of the Saugus incinerator.

Join neighbors to learn how you can volunteer and take action in the Alliance’s campaign to close the Saugus ash landfill. This meeting will feature round-robin trainings in which residents will learn how to activate to make a positive difference!

The Alliance for Health and Environment was formed in 2016 with the goal of raising awareness of incinerator ash disposal activities in Saugus, reducing pollution associated with waste incineration and ash disposal, and promoting environmental justice for communities impacted by waste incineration and ash disposal. Members include public officials, concerned residents of Saugus and Revere, as well as representatives from many highly respected environmental advocacy groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation, Clean Water Action, Toxics Action Center, the Saugus River Watershed Council, Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment, Friends of Belle Isle Marsh and the Point of Pines Beach Association.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Announces Dean’s List

The following local residents were among 1,678 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester.

Grace Gately of Lynn is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in industrial engineering.

Kyle Lopez of Lynn is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering.

The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students go beyond the classroom to work on open-ended problems in and for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

Blood Donations Needed

The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients like 12-year-old Dagan Hawkins.

Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.