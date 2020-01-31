Zonta Club of Chelsea Celebrates Amelia Earhart

On Jan. 16, members of the Zonta Club of Chelsea gathered at The Hilton Garden Inn in East Boston to celebrate the 2019 District 1 Amelia Earhart’s Fellowship Award dinner. Together with our sister clubs of Malden and Medford we honored the recipient, Paula do Vale Pereira a Ph.D. student in the Aeronautics and Astronautics Department at MIT. Amelia Earhart was a member of the Zonta Club of Medford and every year thousands of dollars are given in her name to deserving women. The Guest Speaker of the evening was Peggy Loeffler who is a member of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots. She is employed as a flight instructor at Great Barrington Airport in Great Barrington. She presented a very informative and interesting power point presentation of women pilots from the beginning of the 20th century to the present. It was a wonderful night celebrating Zonta Fellowship.