Girls Inc. of Lynn annual Celebration Luncheon April 2

When the doors open at the Hilton DoubleTree in Danvers on Thursday, April 2, at 11:30 a.m., hundreds of community leaders, elected officials, businessmen and women, girls and supporters of girls will unite to celebrate Girls Inc.’s 32nd Annual Celebration Luncheon. “We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2020 graduating class and our Girl Heroes. I am honored to be part of an organization that celebrates girls and women as leaders in the community,” says Deb Ansourlian, executive director of Girls Inc. of Lynn.

“We are especially proud to present Suzanne Iovanna, president of Pride Motor Group, as our Strong, Smart and Bold Honoree for 2020 at our annual celebration. Suzanne personifies the three empowering words in our mission statement: Strong, Smart and Bold,” says Ansourlian.

Following the loss of her husband in a tragic car accident, Iovanna assumed leadership of his company with no practical knowledge of the industry and having been a stay-at-home mom for 18 years. In the midst of her grief, she went to automotive school and determinedly took the helm of her husband’s business, all while facing the myriad challenges of single parenthood. Today, Iovanna owns and operates three automotive dealerships in Lynn: Pride Kia, Chevrolet and Hyundai.

“Throughout my years as a business owner in Lynn, I have been keenly aware of the good work of Girls Inc. of Lynn and impressed with all the girls and young women I have met. I am thrilled to be chosen as the Girls, Inc. Strong, Smart and Bold Honoree for 2020. Working at the helm of a female-owned business and raising a family, I can attest to the importance of possessing the trio of skills in navigating both work and life,” says Iovanna.

An additional highlight of the luncheon will be a speech by alumna LaniSanethong. Sanethong is a dynamic professional with a diverse background in business consulting, administration, operations, human resources, training and technology. She is the chief technology officer and marketing manager of MultiFamilyProperties.com and the founder of Lanergy Solutions. Sanethong was a 1995 Girls Inc. National Scholar and during her time at Girls Inc. worked as a high school peer leader, childcare program counselor, middle school program instructor/counselor, office administrative assistant and workshop presenter.

The event will be emceed by Emmy Award-winning anchor on NBC 10 Boston Latoyia Edwards. Sponsors include United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley, Old Neighborhood Foods. Solimine Funeral Homes, Chris and Nick Meninno, HP Hood, Comcast, DeIulis Brothers, Pride Motor Group and Harmony Healthcare International (HHI), among others. Individual tickets are $100 and table sponsorships are $1,250. Sponsorships begin at $3,000. To join Girls Inc. at the luncheon as a sponsor or attendee, please contact Donna Crotty at [email protected] or call 781-592-9744, ext. 243.