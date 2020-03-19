Classical Scholar-Athlete Aidan Dow Will Attend Saint Anselm College

Aidan Dow had one of the greatest defensive performances in the history of the Lynn Classical-Lynn English Thanksgiving series.

His two interceptions, including a 75-yard return for a touchdown, helped Classical defeat English, 22-9, in the 2019 edition at Manning Field.

But the letter-of-intent signing ceremony for Aidan Dow was an opportunity to celebrate his baseball accomplishments for the Rams. And also, his lofty academic achievements. He carries a 3.9 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

With his proud family, including his parents, Peter Dow Sr. and Jillian Dow, Aidan made it official that he will be continuing his baseball career at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

Dow, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, said he also considered Franklin Pierce, Norwich, Husson, and WPI before deciding to attend Saint Anselm. The Hawks play in the Northeast-10 Conference.

Dow, who is 6 feet, 1-inch, has a solid repertoire consisting of a fastball, curveball, and changeup, along with an excellent pickoff move, “and I’m trying to develop a slider this off-season.”

Dow, 17, said he was grateful to Classical head baseball coach Mike Zukowski for his guidance.

“I want to thank him for everything he’s done for me,” said Dow. “He’s been very good to me and I really appreciate everything that he and Mr. Devin have done for me.”

Aidan said his parents have provided encouragement, support, and inspiration every step of the journey.

“My parents have done so much for me, words can’t even describe my feelings for them – I love them so much. I don’t where I’d be without their parenting.”

Praise from Classical Coach Mike Zukowski and AD Bill Devin

Mike Zukowski played college baseball himself at Merrimack so he understands fully the talent and dedication it takes to compete at the next level.

“The hard work that Aidan has put in over the last four years is definitely going to pay off at the next level,” said Zukowski. “He’s a leader and a captain for a reason. He leads in the classroom and on the field – a true definition of a student-athlete and I think the sky’s the limit for Aidan.”

Dow continues the proud Classical baseball tradition of players competing in college, a list that currently includes Andre Gaudet, Sean Devin, Brett Bucklin, Dashawn Anderson, Daniel Lilja, AJ Luciano, Christian Burt, Matt Stanley, and others.

“This is just a great honor for Aidan and everyone at Classical congratulates him on his decision to continue his career at Saint Anselm,” said AD Bill Devin, who played college baseball at North Adams State.

Devin drew plaudits for organizing Aidan Dow’s elaborate signing ceremony. School Principal Amy Dunn personally congratulated Aidan at the ceremony.

A Proud Dad Delivered Some Important Advice

Peter Dow Sr. was a rugged All-Star lineman in the Lynn Tech football program. He was the ultimate team player, performing work at the line of scrimmage that was unheralded, but certainly noticed by his coaches and his teammates. He was popular and well respected by his Tech classmates and friends.

Peter Sr. and Jillian Dow were always on scene when Aidan was excelling in the Pine Hill Little League. He won the Gallant Tournament MVP Trophy and the Sonny Man Hill Sportsmanship Award.

“The biggest thing about Aidan is his dedication to everything to does,” said Peter Sr. “I remember he’d keep me out throwing batting practice to him when it got dark. At Pine Hill, Jill Avery put in a light on the front field shining down on the mound and home plate, just so we could practice. And that light is still there.”

The foundation to Aidan’s academic success was set early in his life.

“We had a conversation in seventh grade when Aidan was first getting letter grades,” recalled Peter Sr. “I told him that if he wanted to go to college, it wasn’t just about sports and athletics. You had to get it done in the classroom as well and he’s been on the honor roll every quarter. He’s just an amazing, all-around kid and we’re so proud of him.”