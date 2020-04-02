Moulton to Face Democratic Challengers for Reelection

For the first time since he ousted an incumbent congressman six years ago, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) will likely face a Democratic challenger of his own this fall.

So far, three rivals have emerged. Candidates have until May 5 to collect 2,000 signatures from 6th Congressional District voters, including Lynn, to be on the September primary ballot.

Some Democrats say they were angered when Moulton opposed Nancy Pelosi’s bid to resume her role as House speaker after the 2018 midterm elections.

Last spring, Moulton launched what would be a four month campaign for the presidency. Unable to get the traction needed to put him on a national stage with other Democratic contenders, he ended his campaign for the White House in August.

Critics said the congressman’s failed bid for the White House shifted his focus from the problems of the 6th District.

A Moulton spokesman said the congressman continued to deliver for the district while campaigning for president. He said Moulton welcomed the primary.

“Seth was elected in a primary and is not afraid of democracy,” said Matt Corridoni, Moulton’s former press secretary.

The Democrats seeking to deny Moulton a fourth term include:

• Jamie Belsito, an advocate for improved mental health services. The 46-year-old Topsfield resident said she plans to bring her expertise on the topic to Capitol Hill to seek better health outcomes for moms and families. She has said the district is seeking leadership that reflects the region.

• Nathaniel Mulcahy is a former elementary school teacher who founded WorldStove. The nonprofit produces a pellet-fueled cook for developing nations that reduces air pollution. The Rockport resident said the major issues facing the nation include the climate crisis, Medicare for all, free education from daycare through college, and immigration reform.

• Angus McQuilken, 50, of Topsfield, who once served on the staff of former state Sen. Cheryl Jacques, has also entered the race. In 2004, McQuilken failed in his bid to replace the Needham Democrat after she resigned the post. He lost to Republican Scott Brown, then a state representative from Wrentham. He co-founded the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence. His platform also includes addressing the climate crisis, transportation, healthcare, and the high cost of college tuition.

Moulton is far ahead in fundraising, according to the Federal Election Commission. Through Dec. 31, the most recent data available, he raised $734,739.

Belsito followed with $42,979, McQuilkin has a war chest of $25,070 while Mulcahy raised $8,740.

The winner is expected to face Billerica Republican John Paul Moran in the November final election. He describes himself as an openly gay, conservative Catholic who operates a digital marketing agency in Boston.

In 2014, Moulton defeated U.S. Rep. John Tierney in the Democratic primary by a 51 to 40 percent margin. Tierney had served on Capitol Hill for nine terms.

He became vulnerable when his wife, Patrice, was convicted on federal tax charges in connection with her brothers’ offshore betting operation.

Moulton, 41, a Harvard Business School graduate who served four tours of duty as a U.S. Marine in Iraq, was the first Massachusetts Democrat in more than two decades to defeat a congressman from his own party. Moulton went on to beat Republican Richard Tisei by a 14 percentage point margin.