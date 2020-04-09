COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in City of Lynn Continue to Rise

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of, April 7, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 317 and 3 Lynn residents have died. As the number of cases in Lynn continue to rise, residents need to be vigilant of the increasing threat of the spread of COVID-19 resulting from the lack of compliance with social distancing guidelines by some in our community. I implore you to stay home.
Take the following steps to help prevent community spread of COVID-19:
* Stay home except to obtain necessary items such as food and medicine
* Social and physical distancing from others of at least 6 feet
* Do not gather in groups, even in outside spaces
* Use cloth or homemade facial coverings over your nose and mouth in public places, especially in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain
* Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds
* Avoid touching your mouth, nose, eyes and face
* People at higher risk, with underlying health conditions, and those over 65 should limit outdoor activities unless absolutely necessary
We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov<http://www.lynnma.gov/>), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com<http://www.smart911.com/>).