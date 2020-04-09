COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in City of Lynn Continue to Rise

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of, April 7, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 317 and 3 Lynn residents have died. As the number of cas­es in Lynn continue to rise, res­idents need to be vigilant of the increasing threat of the spread of COVID-19 resulting from the lack of compliance with social distancing guidelines by some in our community. I implore you to stay home.

Take the following steps to help prevent community spread of COVID-19:

* Stay home except to obtain necessary items such as food and medicine

* Social and physical distanc­ing from others of at least 6 feet

* Do not gather in groups, even in outside spaces

* Use cloth or homemade facial coverings over your nose and mouth in public places, es­pecially in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain

* Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds

* Avoid touching your mouth, nose, eyes and face

* People at higher risk, with underlying health conditions, and those over 65 should limit outdoor activities unless abso­lutely necessary

We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov<http://www.lyn­nma.gov/>), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notifi­cation system (sign up at www.smart911.com<http://www.smart911.com/>).