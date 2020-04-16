Halloran Will Make Decision on Agganis All-Star Week

Paul Halloran, executive director of the Harry Agganis Classics for two decades, said he will make a decision in May on whether the nine Agganis All-Star Games will be held in June.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, high school sports have been on hold this spring. The MIAA has postponed the spring sports starting date twice to May 4.

“Certainly by the end of April and likely before then, we’ll have a decision,” said Halloran.

He said a lot of scenarios will be considered before making a decision on holding the Agganis Games, in which more than 300 area seniors compete in nine separate contests, including the Agganis Football Game, the granddaddy of all high school all-star games in Massachusetts.

“It’s not that we would need schools to resume, but the question is: By the fourth week of June, are there going to be public gatherings by that point?

“Certainly no one can say with any certainty that there would be,” said Halloran. “It would be great to see the Games held, because it might be a case of people yearning to see high school sporting events.”

Four of the All-Star games involve spring sports: baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse. The soccer and football games are also played outdoors while the boys and girls basketball games are held indoors.

Halloran said if the Agganis Games are held, they would utilize the traditional Monday-Thursday (June 22-25) schedule though the games could be pushed back through that weekend.

“We have about a week window to hold the games,” said Halloran. “We wouldn’t want to go much beyond that weekend.”

Halloran said the Agganis Foundation scholarship presentations will go on, regardless of whether the all-star games are played.

“The scholarship process is going forward,” said Halloran.