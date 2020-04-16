NSCC Trustees Vote SSU’s Dr. Nate Bryant Interim President

Special to the Journal

Dr. Nate Bryant, Vice President and Chief of Staff to President John Keenan at Salem State University, was unanimously approved to become North Shore Community College’s Interim President when current President Dr. Patricia A. Gentile retires in July.

NSCC’s Board of Trustees interviewed Dr. Bryant in a special virtual public meeting on Thursday, April 9th, from 4- 6 pm. and debated his candidacy at a regular meeting on April 14 after which they voted to support his candidacy, which must now be approved by the state Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Carlos Santiago. If confirmed, Dr. Bryant’s term will begin in early July 2020.

Dr. Nate Bryant.

Dr. Bryant has 30+ years of experience in public higher education, including senior-level leadership in enrollment management, student support services, and fundraising. He is a longtime resident of Salem and civic leader in the region, serving on the boards of the North Shore Medical Center, Salem Chamber of Commerce, and Marblehead Bank, among other organizations.

He holds a doctorate of education from the University of Massachusetts-Boston and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Salem State.

“Everything I have done has prepared me to be the president of North Shore Community College and I am humbled and honored to be considered for this position. I am interested in providing better opportunities for our students and seeing that they achieve their goals, whatever those may be,” Dr. Bryant said.

“We have a very challenging road ahead and the task of leadership is not up to the Interim President alone. We must all share the mantle of leadership in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and the changes in the world that will impact the college. What’s important is that we choose a leader who can be trusted, who listens, who can take feedback and apply it, act with integrity, and make strong and clear decisions when the situations warrant it. Our board believes Dr. Bryant is that leader,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, chair of the Board of Trustees.

“Words cannot do justice to the crucial role that Nate has played as chief of staff at SSU,” said SSU President John Keenan. “He has provided leadership and counsel during some of our university’s greatest challenges in recent years, all while being an ardent student advocate. I believe that NSCC and the entire region can benefit tremendously from Nate applying his dedication and talent in this new way.“

Over the course of the next year NSCC’s Board of Trustees will conduct a full, national presidential search with an expected final decision to be made during the 2020-21 school year.