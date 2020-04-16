Jordan Avery Ready to Move Forward at Mass. Green Retail Cannabis Store

Special To The Journal

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit the town of Saugus filed last year in an effort to block a cannabis retail store from opening in Lynn near the Saugus town line.

The dismissal will allow Massachusetts Green Retail to move forward with its state application for a cannabis retail license at its 829 Boston Street location.

Jordan Avery, president and CEO of Massachusetts Green Retail, is pictured outside the building at 829A Boston Street where he will be opening a cannabis retail store.

Massachusetts Green Retail president and CEO Jordan Avery thanked the City of Lynn and his many local supporters for their advocacy while the suit was pending.

“I am extremely happy and relieved to put this behind me and to start moving forward with my application. I’m grateful for the Lynn city officials and the many friends and supporters who stuck by me during this stressful time,” Avery said.

He called the judge’s ruling “a big step in the right direction” for the business. “Our application process and everything involved in obtaining our occupancy permit will not be halted due to the case being dismissed.”

Avery said the business will be a state-of-the-art recreational marijuana store and it will be called Mass Green Retail. It will occupy one part of the building while the other part will have a Bianchi’s Pizza restaurant.

“We (Mass Green Retail and Bianchi’s) will have two different addresses and two different main doors,” said Avery.

The son of legendary Lynn Tech basketball coach Marvin Avery, Jordan said he was particularly grateful for the “outstanding” legal work by Attorney Sam Vitali of Lynn.

“Mr. Vitali has stuck by my side the whole, entire time,” said Avery. “He’s a big role model to me. Being only 26 years old and going through this process, I’ve learned a lot. It was very stressful. Mr. Vitali is a gentleman and a great guy. I had a great legal team. I thank the City of Lynn Law Department as well.”

He also credited Attorney David Summers of Boston for his efforts in the appeal process.

“I’m just beyond excited and ready to begin my quest at entrepreneurship by providing lab-tested product to the city of Lynn, the place where I was born and raised, grew up, and went to school,” said Avery, a 2013 Lynn Tech graduate.

(A press release provided by Jim Borghesani was used in the compilation of this story. The Journal interviewed Jordan Avery for additional quotes. Mr. Avery also provided the photos)