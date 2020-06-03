A Marathon for Class of 2020

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus earlier this year, School Committee member Brian Castellanos organized a fundraiser for the Class of 2020. He will be running a virtual Marathon (26.2) for Lynn High School Seniors who missed the last few months of school not experiencing senior year activities and graduation. As Brian said, “Remembering my senior year was my fondest memories; this compelled me to embark on this challenge and to be the voice for those students who have been impacted by the pandemic”.

Senior Victor Bellamah of Lynn Tech’s Electrical program feels how important this event is for the Class of 2020 as he said, “This is huge for this Class and Brian is supporting us in a time that we lost a lot of our senior year; this is great to have Brian represent the class and this will be a wonderful memory forever”.

Lynn English’s Julianna Perry who will attend University of Hartford, expressed how inspirational Brian is with his support of the 2020 graduating class. Lynn Classical senior Class President, Bolija Odusanya, who plans to attend Bentley University, said, “This event is very meaningful to the Class of 2020. Brian is doing something special, thinking about us, and letting us know we are not forgotten”.

The fundraising goal is $10,000.00. All donations raised will be used to offer scholarships. All proceeds will go to the Lynn Business Education Foundation. Brian will be running the fundraising Marathon on Saturday of June 6 beginning at the Lynn Commons and ending at the Lynn Fire Department Headquarters on Western Avenue.