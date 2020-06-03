Family & Children’s Service Diaper Drive Hotline Opens

Help is on the way for vulnerable families who are struggling to access essential baby care items in Lynn and Chelsea. Last week, Family & Children’s Service launched a Diaper Drive campaign to address this critical need. Since then, donations have poured in and they are ready to start making deliveries.

Starting Tuesday, May 26th, any family in need of diapers and wipes can call the Diaper Hotline at (781)715-3005 to request a delivery. Family & Children’s Service staff and volunteers will then deliver baby care items directly to their doors. The Diaper Hotline will be open on weekdays (Monday – Friday) only from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Program Manager, Jackie Trahan will be coordinating the effort for Family & Children’s. She says,“We are grateful for how the community has responded. People have donated money, dropped off diapers at our office, and called to volunteer. We have a long history of providing services and helping families in crisis. Our staff and volunteers are ready to go.”

Family & Children’s Service is still accepting donations to sustain this initiative through the month of June. There are 4 ways that people can help:

• Donate money at www.fcslynn.org

• Donate diapers and wipes Drop off hours at Family & Children’s Service 111 North Common Street, Lynn location are Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. from May 14th to June 24th

All sizes and brand of diapers and wipes are requested

• Volunteer to help receive diaper donations and deliver them to local families.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

• Shop Amazon Smile and select a Wish List item to have shipped

About Family & Children’s Service: Family & Children’s Service is a community-based nonprofit organization that supports underserved and socially vulnerable populations to build stable, productive, and healthy lives. We strengthen the life skills of families, children, and individuals of all ages through a range of programs offered directly or in collaboration with other organizations in our community.