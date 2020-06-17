Mayor Thomas M. McGee Updates Timeline for City Hall Reopening

Mayor Thomas M. McGee disclosed further details regarding the phased reopening of Lynn City Hall today. As of Monday, June 8th, employees from Lynn City Hall, the Department of Public Works, the Lynn Public Library, and civilian employees of the Lynn Police and Fire departments began returning to on-site work with 50% of the employees working in city buildings and the other 50% working remotely, in light of the Commonwealth’s guidelines for building capacity.

City Hall is scheduled to fully re-open to the public on Tuesday, July 7th, provided that the Commonwealth has successfully entered phase three of the Reopening Massachusetts plan.

“As we continue the phased re-opening of City Hall, it is important that we keep the safety of both our employees and our residents in mind, taking necessary precautionary measures to mitigate any additional surge of COVID-19.” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “We want to make sure we continue to provide access to essential services during these unprecedented times and starting this week Outdoor Services will be offered twice a week until we fully reopen City Hall.”

Beginning on Wednesday, June 17th, Lynn City Hall will offer Outdoor Services on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Johnson Street entrance of City Hall. Residents will be able to pay their Real Estate, Excise and Personal Property Tax bills as well as the Solid Waste Fee with the Collector’s office.

Residents can also schedule appointments for licenses and birth/marriage certificates, notary public services, and dropping off election papers with the City Clerk’s office. To make your appointment for outdoor service from the Clerk’s Office, please call (781) 586-6726 or e-mail [email protected] These outdoor appointments will be scheduled on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9AM-12PM through July 1st.

Checks or money orders are the preferred methods of payment. Cash payments will be accepted only if the exact amount is provided.

Residents are encouraged to conduct any City Hall business via phone, email or at www.lynnma.gov. If you do need to conduct business with City Hall, please call 781-598-4000 during City Hall hours: Monday-Thursday 8:30AM-4:00PM and Fridays 8:30AM-12:30PM.

If you are not able to make city related payments online or through Outdoor Express Services, residents may mail them or drop them off in the blue City Hall lock box at the Johnson Street entrance of City Hall. Both the lock box and U.S. postal mail will be checked regularly throughout the week by the appropriate department. Please do not deposit cash in the lock box.

We encourage all residents to visit the City of Lynn Health Department “Coronavirus Resources” page at www.lynnma.gov/coronavirus which includes information and links on COVID-19 from the CDC, and to sign up for the Smart 911 updates at smart911.com/. Please follow www.lynnma.gov for more updates.

“Thanks to our efforts as a community, we have made great strides in mitigating COVID-19 through social distancing and staying at home in the critical early months. We need to continue to follow the recommendations provided by the CDC by social distancing, wearing face covering and the use of proper hygiene. Because of your patience, understanding, and cooperation, as we advance with the state’s reopening plan while keeping public health and wellness at the forefront. Thank you,”McGee said.