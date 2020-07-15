SEIU Endorses Biden for President

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), 32BJ, on Monday endorsed Joe Biden for president, calling him a leader with a plan to make it easier for millions of workers to join unions. In making the announcement, they also noted his commitment to breaking down the systemic racism and exclusion that keeps working families and our communities from getting ahead.

“Joe Biden has the compassion and respect for science that we need to get out us out of the terrible situation we’re in now. The pandemic has magnified the failings of this administration in every respect. Joe Biden will without question turn things around for our country and the world,” said Marcus Johnson, a custodian at Boston College.

“The members of 32BJ throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island—essential workers on the frontlines of the Coronavirus crisis—are proud to support Joe Biden for president,” said Roxana Rivera, 32BJ SEIU Vice President and head of the union in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “Joe Biden will fight alongside us to protect essential workers, men and women who have put themselves on the frontlines of our national crises, from disinfecting laboratories, to providing security at major universities, to working at Logan Airport to make sure those who need to fly can do so safely. All working people are essential, and we need a president who will do what is essential for us. Joe Biden will be that president. We’re ready to turn our outrage, energy and hope into votes.”

Joe Biden knows our economy and politics are broken, with too many Black, brown, and immigrant workers having to work the lowest wage jobs with no healthcare and no union rights.

32BJ’s members will be a key part of SEIU’s national voter engagement program—the biggest in the union’s history—which is focused on turning out members, their families and their communities, while expanding the electorate by turning out infrequent Black, Latino and Asian American Pacific Islander voters. Thousands of volunteers will be active in 40 states across the country, and will be turning their enthusiasm and their fight for the soul of this nation into a victory for Joe Biden this November. The program, which began in January, includes a robust field program to contact millions of households, text voters, and drive a robust paid media strategy in multiple languages.

By November 3:

•SEIU will have attempted conversations with six million individual voters.

•20 million potential voters will have been texted.

•Over 1,000,000 unique voters will have been reached online through our digital ad program in several key states. •30,000 SEIU members will have volunteered to get out the vote.