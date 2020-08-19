Lynn Youth Hockey Awaits Word from State, Mass Hockey officials

Lynn Youth Hockey President Brian Boisson is awaiting the go-ahead from state and Mass. Hockey officials to begin the program’s 2020-21 season.

Boisson said he has received notification that the Connery Rink in Lynn will open on Aug. 31. The Valley League, where Lynn travels teams play, is set to begin on Sept. 8.

“Normally, we would be practicing two or three weeks before the games start,” said Boisson, who is also an assistant coach of the Lynn Jets high school hockey team. “The rink was supposed to open Aug. 22 but they’ve pushed it back to Aug. 31.”

Boisson said he has received from the state an extensive list of COVID-19 health guidelines which the Lynn travel teams must follow during all hockey games played in Massachusetts rinks.