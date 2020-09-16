Bill Terlecky Selected to FCBL’s First Hall of Fame Class

The legendary Bill Terlecky, who served as the general manager of the North Shore Navigators from 2012-19, will be inducted into the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) Hall of Fame next month.

Terlecky was the lead force behind the revitalization of baseball in the City of Lynn over eight seasons with the Navs. His tenure on the North Shore began when Pat Salvi purchased the team in 2012 and lasted until last August when he announced his retirement just months before losing a courageous battle with cancer.

“Bill entrenched himself into the community from the day he joined the Navigators,” said Derek January, who has followed Salvi as the team’s owner and Terlecky as GM. “Most people assumed that he was from the area because he was so well known and cared about the community as much as he did. Bill loved the Navs and the North Shore. He built a great brand and was instrumental in the league being so successful from the first day he was here.”

The Youngstown, Ohio, native’s 41-year career in the game of baseball began with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings in 1978 and took him to many locations including Williamsport and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and Madison, Wis. But the North Shore truly became his home.

Terlecky led the Navs to two Futures League Organization of the Year honors in 2015 and 2018 while fan attendance increased with each season during his tenure. While guiding North Shore to sustained success, he served as a trusted friend and mentor to many members of his own staff and colleagues throughout the Futures League.

Terlecky quickly became a pillar in Lynn and the surrounding community, serving on the Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and attending many little league parades and other events. He earned Bridgewell’s Employment Supports Program Champion Award in 2018 for his work supporting individuals with disabilities in the community.

The Hall of Fame’s inaugural class includes Terlecky and 12 other individuals who have, in a variety of ways, contributed to the league’s creation and continued success over its first 10 years of existence in New England. Commissioner Joe Paolucci made Monday’s announcement.

Terlecky and the rest of the class will be honored during a dinner and ceremony following the first-ever FCBL Golf Tournament on Friday, October 9 at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club in Boylston, Mass. Click here for further event details and registration information.

