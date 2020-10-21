Voter Registration Deadline Is October 24

With all of the excitement (for lack of a better word) being generated by the upcoming election, a record turnout of voters is being predicted both in Massachusetts and across the country.

Americans are voting early and in huge numbers that far exceed any previous election.

However, you can’t participate in the fun if you aren’t registered to vote.

The good news is that there still is time to do so and the deadline to register is this coming Friday, October 24.

So if you are not registered to vote, or unsure if you are, check with your local clerk’s office. Don’t be left out of what is the most consequential election of our lifetimes that will have ramifications for all of us for years to come.