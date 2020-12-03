Safe and Round: New Roundabout at Agganis Square Leads to Safer Access for Drivers

You can debate whether it’s a roundabout or a rotary, but the new roadway construction project at one of Lynn’s most complicated intersections is complete – and the reviews from motorists are universally positive to-date.

Those who have navigated the former five-way, wide-open intersection at Agganis Square (Federal, Waterhill, and Marian Streets, diagonally across from Hibernian Hall) say the roundabout represents not only a tremendous improvement in traffic safety and a display of engineering design genius, but also a well-landscaped, aesthetic success.

A look at the newly completed roundabout in Agganis Square.

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, whose office was able to secure the $2.5 million MassWorks grant for the project (along with the efforts of the Lynn state delegation) has used the new roundabout in his travels to West Lynn. The city allocated $300,000 to complete the project through Chapter 90 funds that Lynn receives each year.

“We’ve been monitoring the project and working with [Lynn DPW Commissioner] Andrew Hall as that project progressed,” said McGee. “It’s really a transformative kind of project in terms of how it’s changed what had been a really terrible intersection.

“It was an intersection that had to be addressed and the infrastructure was long overdue for upgrades anyway, so the design of the roundabout and the work that was done really transformed that whole area,” said McGee.

Traffic engineers also addressed the lower Marion Street entrance on to Boston Street that forever challenged drivers to simultaneously look ahead and to the right to gain vehicular access to Boston Street.

“That change really helps because the sightlines are better coming off of Marion Street onto Boston Street,” said McGee.

He also cited the reconfiguration that now exists for gaining access from Federal Street on to Boston Street, another major improvement in traffic safety.

“You can’t take a left now there that you used to be able to take at the Lido Restaurant – you can only go right,” said McGee. “So the whole set-up, even beyond the roundabout, has made it safer – and the upgrades with lighting and landscaping have added a valued public space in that area that’s safe and attractive. It’s been a great project and I’m excited to see it completed.”

McGee said a plaque will be added to the granite in the square, reflective of the great Lynn Classical legend Harry Agganis. McGee noted that Lynn attorney Thomas Demakis is involved in that aspect of the tribute to Harry Agganis.

“The plaque installation is separate from the project but it will be an added bonus to have a nice recognition of Harry Agganis and I’m sure we’ll have a ceremony when that work is completed,” said McGee.