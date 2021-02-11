Wintry Blast Is Not So Hard to Take

The polar vortex once again has spun out of control, as it has done often in recent years. Instead of remaining in a tightly-wrapped circular motion around the Arctic, the vortex has been weakened by record-high temperatures in the Arctic in recent years because of climate change, thereby loosening the vortex’s centrifugal force and allowing waves of cold air to drift from the Arctic to the continental United States.

We have to admit however, that the cold air has been refreshing. We’re not suggesting that we want the sort of cold that is gripping the midwest with below-zero temperatures and -50 wind chills, but what is winter without a little spell of cold weather?

We think all would agree that Sunday’s snowstorm, with those huge flakes of snow floating down upon us, was wondrous. Catching them in your mouth (as we did while out for a run before the Super Bowl) was something to be appreciated by all of the senses.

Sure, milder winters are easy on our heating bills and we don’t have to worry about freezing pipes, slippery roads, and all of the other difficulties that come with winter weather.

But it is precisely the harshness of winter that makes us appreciate summer all the more. It won’t be long before the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are here and these days of sub-freezing weather will barely be a memory.