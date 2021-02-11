Congratulations and Thank You, Brian Sullivan

We know we join with many North Shore residents in offering our congratulations to former Lynn District Court Clerk-Magistrate Brian Sullivan upon his retirement from the state judicial system and thanking him for his 35 years of service to the people of the Commonwealth.

Brian began his outstanding career as a Probation Officer in the Chelsea District Court and continued as an Assistant Clerk Magistrate under the leadership of Clerk Magistrate Kevin Murphy.

He was briefly the Acting Clerk Magistrate in Cambridge before being appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December, 2018, to the position of Clerk Magistrate of the Lynn District Court.

Brian is a graduate of Saint Rose School in Chelsea, Malden Catholic High School, and Northeastern University and was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus in Chelsea.

He became the Grand Knight of that well-known organization,whose headquarters were on Broadway, a block from the new Chelsea District Court building.

Brian’s parents, the late Vincent Sullivan, Assistant Commandant of the Chelsea Soldiers Home, and Eleanor, a long-time schoolteacher, and his siblings were among the most-respected families on the North Shore.

Brian, who is married to the former Paula Hansbury, a Chelsea High graduate, was regarded by all who knew him as a very personable and hard-working individual who always held a special place in his heart for the residents of this area.

We know we join with all of the many friends and colleagues of Brian and his family from Lynn, Chelsea, and their hometown of Swampscott in wishing Paula and Brian the best in their golden years.