Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Named to Dean’s List for Fall 2020

North Shore Community College Interim President Dr. Nate Bryant is pleased to announce that the students listed below were Dean’s List students for the Fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s List Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.

Nelson Nkengbezah, David Noonan, Cristy Novas Novas, Kelly Noyes-Sarmento, Emely Nunez, Cassandra Ochoa, Joshua Odafe, Abiola Odusanya, David Okoro, Fiorivic Oliva, Oladapo Olofinmoyin, Olabayo Onile-Ere, Gerardo Ortega Cruz, Carlos Osorio, Ebere Osuji, John Otalvaro, Khadija Ould-Sahraouia, Eric Pacheco, Ana Palomares Gomez, Jefferlina Paris Ortiz, Kaylee Pasuy, Jenine Patten, Ashley Peach, Ethan Pech, Jesus Peralta, Geovamphry Perez, Keisha Perez, Madians Perez, Manuel Perez, Ramona Perez, Leanny Perez Morel, Perla Piantini, Destiny Pierce, Yaxeni Pineda, Lizbeth Plasencia Suarez, Joseph Plessas, Roger Powell, Jerry Presmy, Melissa Prum, Felix Ramirez, Johaida Ramos, Maria Ramos, Bryan Reyes, Kayla Reynolds, Andrew Richard, Dahvonte Richards, Carlos Rivera-Melo, Ryan Robison, Yaritza Rodriguez, Josheyla Rodriguez, Julissa Rojas, Djane Romelus Douyon, Keren Romero, Jasmine Ros, Ryan Rotcavich, Adriana Ruiz, Souraxay Saengthavy, Flavia Sanabia Liranzo, Nancy Sanchez, Aracelis Santana, Briana Santiago Fernandez, Smarlin Santiago Vargas, Lucia Sazo, Courtney Scali, Jerry Semper, Kenneth Shay, Laurent Simard, Brandon Small, Alexa Solano Guzman, Jailyn Soto-Soto, Jandeirvy Sous, Katelyn Sponholtz, Courtney Sprague, Cynthia Suarez, Fereshtah Tajiki, Robert Tamilio, Maria Tavarez Holguin, Kelsey Taylor, Elizabeth Tea, Monica Tejada Lemus, Diomira Tejeda, Christopher Telusma, Colleen Terry, Sulthanamole Thajudeen, Katrina Thomas, Danielle Thomas, Sameer Thompson-Massoom, Karen Tithty, Jecser Toledo Medina, Emely Tolentino, Lai Tran, Erin Tremblay, Alisha Turnbull, Anthony Uva, Monica Vanna, Katiria Vargas, Vianca Vasquez, Kimberly Vasquez Tineo, Daquale Vaughn, Oladapo Vera-Cruz, Jack Viana, Alan Victorino, Genesis Vizcaino, Lawrence Walker, Derek White, Mariah Williams, Emilse Zapata Barrow, Sarita Zapet Mendez, Elfego Zavala

Local Students Named to Holy Cross Fall 2020 Dean’s List

A total of 1,453 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. The following local students made the list:

Ryan Donnelly of Lynn, a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in Chemistry

Lauren Casey of Lynn, a member of the Class of 2023, majoring in Theatre & Sociology

Ackiara Chhim of Lynn, a member of the Class of 2024, majoring in Undeclared

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.